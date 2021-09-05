Guilford Fair returns, brings pleasure

Nolan Rawson, 4, from Greenfield, Mass., goes down a slide during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
After a year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people returned to be entertained during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Pete Fortier, of Hinsdale, N.H., stands by his Chevelle SS during a classic car show that was part of the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Haley Patno, from Guilford, Vt., and Megan Siggins, from Brattleboro, Vt., enjoy food from Anon’s Thai Cuisine during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Zander Clark, from Fitzwilliam, N.H., holds his 9-month-old daughter, Ivy, while riding a carnival ride during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Isaac Muenkel, 1, from West Chesterfield, N.H., looks at the bunnies during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Katherine Innis and Evie Kiehle watch as Ian and Charlie Kienhle ride a tilt-a-whirl style ride during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Logan Hughes, 9, from Guilford, Vt., tosses a dart at a board during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Zoe Luippold, 3, from Greenfield, Mass., tries to win a prize during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Zoe Luippold, 3, from Greenfield, Mass., gets help from her mother, Kristen, as they try to win a prize during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Ava Einig tries the ski jump simulator during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Mike Tkaczyk, assistant chief with the Guilford Fire Department, cooks up sausages during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Jacob Boyd, a volunteer firefighter for the Guilford Fire Department, rotates the chicken during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Hailey Brunner, 7, from Charlemont, Mass., enjoys a swing ride during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Firefighters compete in the fire muster during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Marine provided masks for people who wanted them and Rescue Inc. brought its mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic. She said the only change in programming this year had to do with circus arts — New England Center for Circus Arts didn’t attend but a juggler came in its place.
Some rain came down Sunday, when the fair started in earnest.
“Things have gone pretty smoothly so far,” David Franklin, fair board president, said late Sunday morning as he ate an ice cream cone on a golf cart. “But we could use sun instead of a little rain.”
Franklin said despite the rain at the time of the interview, there was quite a few people walking around the fair. An ox pull and bingo games were happening, and amusement rides would be starting after 1 p.m. with activities continuing on Monday.
Asked how many volunteers it takes to put on the fair, Franklin laughed and said, “It depends how you count them.”
“There’s nine of us on the board then there’s kids from the high school and the Grange has volunteers, the church has volunteers, the fire department has volunteers,” he said, “so there’s got to be a couple hundred.”
Planning usually begins in January. Trustees knew they needed to have the fair for financial and community building reasons, Franklin said.
“We were hoping the governor wasn’t going to tell us we couldn’t have it,” he said. “You don’t want to be going too many years in a row or it would be hard to get it to come back but everybody seems to be looking forward to being able to come out.”
Organizers set up the exhibit hall to have one-way traffic, Franklin said. He thanked volunteers for helping making the fair happen.
“It’s nice to see the little kids coming around,” he said. “It’s a lot of work to put it on but it’s a lot of fun and satisfying.”
The fair started in 1942. After its cancellation in 2007 due to a lack of volunteers, Franklin joined the board.
“It was unacceptable,” he said, having grown up going to the fair.
He recalled the fair also being cancelled in 1972 but because of rain.