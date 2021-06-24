GUILFORD -- Feeling squeezed for more storage room, Guilford Volunteer Fire Department Trustees jumped on the opportunity to get some neighboring land.
"We became aware a few years ago we needed more space," Trustee Wanda Atomanuk said. "We didn't want to move the whole fire department."
Earlier this month, the department purchased an acre from the Yeaw family that sits next to the current station on Guilford Center Road, behind Richmond Auto Repair on the side closest to the Guilford Country Store and Deli, for $80,000. William Yeaw was a lifetime member of the department and served as assistant chief for many years, according to a news release.
There are no immediate plans for construction on the newly acquired land. Atomanuk said the property the station is on hardly has any room to get trucks in and out, and trucks are becoming bigger than the station.
"With the recent purchase of our 2019 Pierce Pumper truck, we now have three trucks over 30 feet in length," states the release. "These, along with our Brush truck, Utility truck, Off Road Rescue trailer and Water Rescue trailer have created space challenges within our apparatus floor."
Funding for the land purchase came from "an extraordinarily generous donation in the form of a bequest" upon the death of longtime resident Marion Shores in 2010, states the release. Atomanuk said the trustees invested in a certificate of deposit until they decided to buy the property.
The purchase, unanimously approved by trustees, is described in the release as "the ideal use" of Shores' bequest funds.
"The property will eventually house new storage spaces for our growing fleet of equipment," the trustees said in the release. "We are truly grateful to the Yeaw family and to Ms. Marion Shores for the ability to expand and strengthen our department. We are humbled by the generosity of this community and proud to serve its residents."