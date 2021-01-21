BRATTLEBORO — A Guilford foster parent has been charged with two counts of domestic assault and one count of cruelty to a child.
According to an affidavit filed by Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson, of the Vermont State Police, an investigation into Terry Jobin, 58, began after receipt of a document from the Department of Children and Families.
Investigators were told by one of two children that Jobin and her husband, Roger Jobin, have assaulted them, to include being punched, kicked and thrown into a wall. The older child told investigators Jobin often grabbed the younger child “by the hair, arms, legs, neck, and hits her to teach her a lesson.” The child took pictures of the bruises and showed them to a sports coach who reported the allegations to DCF.
Robson wrote in the affidavit that he viewed a selection, though not all, of videos supplied to him by the older child.
“In these videos I observed several instances of Terry slapping, hitting, striking [the younger child] ... I heard Terry threaten [to lock the child] in the bathroom and set it on fire. In one video I could see Roger sitting on the couch watching.”
Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver told the Reformer there are currently no charges filed against Roger Jobin. Terry Jobin was released on conditions after she was arraigned by video. Her next court date has not yet been scheduled.
During an interview with Robson, Jobin said she was at “wit’s end.” Robson wrote that Jobin said “she did not even recognize herself in the videos that I showed her. She told me that she wants anger management and counseling and wanted me to add this information to the case.”
A spokeswoman from DCF told the Reformer that DCF is prohibited by law from sharing any information about the case with the media. A spokesman from the Vermont State Police also declined to comment on the case.
According to Robson’s affidavit, the children were removed from the home last week.