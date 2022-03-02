20220301-PUTNEYTM-RADDER-02.jpg

Matt Valentine and Erika Elder, from Guilford, Vt., fill out their ballots on the hood of their vehicle during drive-through voting that was held at the Guilford Elementary School as part of Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
GUILFORD — Two incumbents on the Guilford Select Board held on to their seats and voters narrowly approved a $1 million expansion of the Guilford Free Library by a vote of 348 to 333.

Of the funds to be spent on the library, Guilford will bond for $205,000. Another $195,000 was money left over from the Algiers Village water project. 

The Friends of the Guilford Free Library have raised $140,000 in donations, and since 2018, residents have voted to set aside a total of $312,000.

The remaining funding will be raised through private fundraising, state grants and incentives, and private foundation fundraising.

Michael Becker, with 421 votes, defeated Jason Herron, with 242 votes, and write-in candidate Tara Cheney, with 46, for a three-year seat on the Board.

Zon Eastes, with 422 votes, defeated Lynn Latulippe King, with 281 votes, for the two-year seat.

For a three-year auditor position, Pavel Belogour won with 36 write-in votes. Belogour, known locally as Paul, is the owner of Vermont News & Media, the parent company of the Reformer.

The highway fund of nearly $1 million was approved by a vote of 588 to 95 and the general fund budget of a little more than $860,000 was approved by a vote of 557 to 118.

Voters approved $243,000 for the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department by a vote of 633 to 59.

Voters also approved the Guilford town school budget of $2.7 million by a vote of 454 to 206.

Shaun Murphy received 561 votes for a three-year term as WSESD school director.

Bob Audette can be contacted at raudette@reformer.com.