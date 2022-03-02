GUILFORD — Two incumbents on the Guilford Select Board held on to their seats and voters narrowly approved a $1 million expansion of the Guilford Free Library by a vote of 348 to 333.
Of the funds to be spent on the library, Guilford will bond for $205,000. Another $195,000 was money left over from the Algiers Village water project.
The Friends of the Guilford Free Library have raised $140,000 in donations, and since 2018, residents have voted to set aside a total of $312,000.
The remaining funding will be raised through private fundraising, state grants and incentives, and private foundation fundraising.
Michael Becker, with 421 votes, defeated Jason Herron, with 242 votes, and write-in candidate Tara Cheney, with 46, for a three-year seat on the Board.
Zon Eastes, with 422 votes, defeated Lynn Latulippe King, with 281 votes, for the two-year seat.
For a three-year auditor position, Pavel Belogour won with 36 write-in votes. Belogour, known locally as Paul, is the owner of Vermont News & Media, the parent company of the Reformer.
The highway fund of nearly $1 million was approved by a vote of 588 to 95 and the general fund budget of a little more than $860,000 was approved by a vote of 557 to 118.
Voters approved $243,000 for the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department by a vote of 633 to 59.
Voters also approved the Guilford town school budget of $2.7 million by a vote of 454 to 206.
Shaun Murphy received 561 votes for a three-year term as WSESD school director.