GUILFORD — Guilford’s proposed library expansion will get a great unveiling Wednesday at the Guilford Town Office from 6 to 8 p.m.
The meeting is in advance of annual Town Meeting, when voters will need to decide if they are in favor of spending a little bit more than $1 million to add 1,500 square feet to the 1,600-square-foot building erected in 1892.
“I’ve planning this for about 20 years,” said Cathi Wilkin, who has been the librarian since 1998.
But it wasn’t until five years ago or so when Miriam Howland left the Guilford Free Library $130,000 in her will that the project really took off.
“The Select Board has previously committed $300,000 from our reserve fund for this project,” said Town Administrator Peder Rude.
He said the town will also be applying for various grants from about 25 different foundations and organizations.
“We are confident that we will be able to get the funding, considering we have the oldest, continuously running library in the state of Vermont,” said Rude.
The Friends of the Guilford Free Library will also be conducting fundraising for the project.
To round out the funding, during Town Meeting on March 1, voters will be asked to authorize the board to borrow $205,000 on a 30-year note and to reallocate to the expansion fund $195,000 that was originally set aside for a water project.
On Wednesday, Guilford residents can learn more about the funding and what the new library addition will look like.
The project was originally estimated to cost around $600,000, but due to skyrocketing construction costs, the price tag has gone up.
Wilken said the expansion will allow the library to increase the capacity of its programming, such as adding more slots to its summer camp program and expanding its after-school offerings, and stock more books on its shelves.
“I have to weed books all the time,” said Wilken. “The shelves are stuffed to the gills.”
Wednesday’s meeting is both in person and via Zoom. To access the Zoom link, visit guilfordvt.com/guilford-free-library-info-meeting.
Masks are required for all who join the meeting in person. In-person attendance is limited to 15 people.