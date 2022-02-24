GUILFORD — More than 150 people logged into a virtual informational Town Meeting to learn what they will be voting for on March 1.
And while there was little comment on the town's recommended budget of nearly $1 million for fiscal year 2023, which begins in July, there was plenty of discussion about a proposed $1.2 million expansion of the Guilford Free Library.
On the library expansion, the Guilford Select Board is asking town voters to allow them to borrow $205,000 toward the construction costs.
"This is the only new taxpayer funding being proposed for the expansion project," states information about the expansion. The Friends of the Guilford Free Library have raised $140,000 in donations, and since 2018, residents have voted to set aside a total of $312,000.
The Select Board is also asking voters to approve a reallocation of $195,000 leftover from a 2011 waterline project, connecting the village of Algiers to the Brattleboro water system, for the project
"The remaining funding needed for the renovation will be raised through private fundraising, state grants and incentives, and private foundation fundraising," states the information fact sheet.
The proposed expansion would more than double the size of the library, from 1,544 square feet to 3,428 square feet, and includes an elevator and an ADA bathroom.
Critics of the proposal questioned the cost of the project, whether Guilford needs an expanded library, and why the Select Board decided to use the $195,000 for the project.
"To my knowledge, there was really really no discussion about the reallocation of the funds from the [Algiers] water project outside of the library. It seems like it was instantly earmarked for this project," said resident Dan Killay. "It's great to have a library in town, but the scope of this project is overwhelming when it seems funds could be utilized elsewhere to benefit the larger community as a whole. In challenging times like these, I think we need to spend responsibly. I don't think taking a commercial loan for a bond falls in that category."
"This is not a done deal," said Richard Wizansky, chairman of the Select Board. "We want the town of Guilford to decide whether they want to spend this amount of money on an addition. If they don't, so be it, and that's very understandable. ... The Select Board believes that this decision is up to the residents of the town of Guilford, and their vote will determine whether the money will be borrowed and whether the addition to the library will be built."
Jason Herron, who is in the running for a seat on the Select Board and is campaigning on a platform of more transparency in town government, wanted to know why Town Administrator Peder Rude, Wizansky and Isaac Wagner, of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, which developed the Algiers housing project, were the only people involved in the discussion with the bond bank that revealed there was $195,000 left over, and how they decided to allocate the money to the library project.
"Why wasn't this put out to the public?" asked Herron.
"It simply occurred to us that we should ask the town if they wanted to put this $195,000 toward the library edition," responded Wizansky. "And if the town says no, then that's the answer. I mean, it's very simple."
Herron also accused Wizansky of having a conflict of interest, as a member of the board and with his position as a library trustee.
Wizansky said he was a library trustee before he was a member of the Select Board.
"There was no collusion. There's no conflict of interest."
Wizansky also noted that the idea to use the $195,000 for the library project was vetted by the town's Finance Advisory Committee.