BRATTLEBORO — A 47-year-old Guilford man who was originally charged in 2019 with the unlawful restraint of his girlfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony possession of marijuana after police found what was described as an “industrial” marijuana operation at his home.
Bill Fasarakis pleaded guilty to possession of more than a pound of cannabis, and was fined $2,500 and received a sentence of 9 to 10 days on a Department of Corrections work crew by Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen.
According to court documents and statements made in court, when Vermont State Police conducted a search warrant of Fasarakis’ home on Melendy Hill Road after the 2019 incident, they found evidence of a cannabis manufacturing business, including more than 60 pounds of cannabis.
Fasarakis, who has been free on conditions since the November 2019 incident, will not be allowed to use “his skill set” even as the state’s cannabis laws are evolving and changing, according to his public defender Mimi Brill.
According to the returned search warrant, numerous handguns, two rifles, lots of ammunition and several cell phones were found at Fasarakis’ home, as well as 27 gallon-size containers full of cannabis and eight trash bags full of marijuana. Also recovered was three plants and 38 plant tops, as well as a large bag of seeds, and numerous other cannabis-related items. Police also confiscated Fasarakis’ bank records.
Also on the search warrant list were various pieces of equipment such as a vacuum oven, hot plate and oven used to process the marijuana, and create edibles.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steve Brown said in court that at one point federal prosecutors were considering taking over the case, but later decided to leave the case with the state.
Brown said he agreed to the plea agreement “in the interests of justice.”
“It’s a reasonable outcome and the defendant was willing to take responsibility,” he said.
If the federal prosecutors do decide to prosecute Fasarakis, he will be able to withdraw his guilty plea, Brown told the judge.
The charge of unlawful restraint was dismissed.
Brown said that the original complaining witness was in favor of dismissing the charge. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fasarakis had gone to Marlboro College to pick up the woman at her request, but then wouldn’t let her out of his vehicle as they drove around, and the woman texted a friend saying she was scared of Fasarakis.
Brill said the woman had been “begging all along to have the case dismissed. It didn’t happen as it’s written up. They love each other.”
Fasarakis “is very desperate to get on with his life,” she said.