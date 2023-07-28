BRATTLEBORO — A Vernon man who was on parole for the sexual assault of a minor 20 years ago pleaded not guilty Friday to charges he drugged and sexually assaulted an elderly woman last Thanksgiving.
Shawn Grover, 57, was arrested July 18 by Vermont State Police after a months-long investigation. Grover was out on parole at the time of the most recent incident, and he has been in and out of jail on parole since then.
At the time of his arraignment last week, he was back in prison.
Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes ordered Grover held without bail.
Grover's sentence for the earlier sexual assault conviction will be completed in November, and Hayes noted that the Department of Corrections would actually hold him without bail regardless of what she decided.
Grover's court-appointed lawyer, Daniel Stevens, said he wanted to reserve the right to challenge the bail ruling, but conceded the issue likely wouldn't be timely until November, when Grover's original sentence is up.
Grover had insisted on Thursday on being present in the courtroom for his arraignment, thus delaying his arraignment on the November 2022 sexual assault until Friday.
He was convicted in 2004 of the aggravated sexual assault of a person under the age of 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause in the more recent case, the woman, 72, told her sister about the assault a couple of weeks after the incident, and it was the sister who reported it to the Vermont State Police in January. The police in turn interviewed the woman and her sister, as well as Grover's 81-year-old wife and Grover himself.
Grover told police he was just helping the woman, who had been drinking and was sick, into her bed.
The woman said she was sure she had been drugged because she has never had such a reaction to only one drink.
The woman told police detectives the assault took place at Thanksgiving, and that she, Grover and others were drinking "moonshine" and that Grover had prepared her drink.
If convicted of the second offense, Grover could be sentenced to 10 years to life on the aggravated sexual assault charge.
Grover was also ordered not to have any contact with his victim.