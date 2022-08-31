JOHNSON — A Guilford native has been appointed the first chief operating officer of Jenna’s Promise, a recovery center in Lamoille County named after Jenna Tatro, a woman who died from an opioid overdose in 2019 at age 26.
“Daniel Franklin brings years of experience as a non-profit executive and community leader at a time of significant growth for Jenna’s Promise,” stated Dawn Tatro, Jenna’s mother, in a news release announcing Franklin’s appointment.
“All my life, I’ve done a lot of work to help people in different facets of their lives,” Franklin told the Reformer. “My family is very service oriented. We tried to be really involved in the community.”
Franklin grew up in Guilford and graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, Mass., in 2006.
“It changed my life,” he said. “It was my first taste of real independence and being challenged in ways that I had never been challenged before.”
He said the education he received there was the key that led him to be able to succeed in life. But, he said, he couldn’t have done it without his parents.
“I was always a really good student and my parents recognized that even though they couldn’t really afford it. They really sacrificed greatly for me to be able to go to high school. Then I worked my way through college and graduate school and got the right opportunities that led me this.”
In high school, he worked with a network of women’s shelters as part of his community service requirement.
“That was my first foray into professional human services and I’ve been involved in one way or another, even while I was pursuing my history background.”
After high school, he received a Bachelors in history and German studies from Colby College and a Masters in history from Utah State University.
Franklin returned to the Green Mountain State in 2013.
Before being appointed COO of Jenna’s Promise, Franklin was the executive director of the North Central Vermont Recovery Center and vice president of the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery.
Franklin said he’s excited to be taking on a leadership role at Jenna’s Promise.
“There’s nothing like this that I’ve ever run across in my career,” said Franklin. “Jenna’s Promise offers a suite of services that address housing, the workforce and giving people the skills to get back into the workforce. It provides the supports and services to help people overcome their addictions.”
Jenna’s Promise includes Jenna’s House Community Center, social enterprises in the form of JP’s Promising Goods and Jenna’s Promise Coffee Roasting Company, as well as three recovery residences. The organization also plans to add a café, Jenna’s Coffee House, and a building that will house the Johnson Health Center.
Jenna’s Promise was co-founded by her parents, Dawn and Greg Tatro, her brother, Gregory, and sister-in-law, Amy.
“Instead of succumbing to despair or hopelessness, we have decided to turn instead to hope,” they state on the website. “Inspired by our daughter’s spirit and her desire to help, we have decided to commit ourselves to a greater cause to honor her memory. Thus, the Tatro family is proud to introduce Jenna’ Promise, an organization dedicated to the pursuit of substance use prevention. It will endeavor to help organizations which use evidence-based methods to help people that are suffering from substance use disorder as well as assisting their families through the treatment and wellness process.”
Jenna’s overdose death is with them “every day,” said Franklin.
“The loss is fresh,” he said. “But it also motivates all of us, whether we’ve lost relatives or our relatives made it out ... this drive to make sure that other families don’t experience what we have and to help people overcome their challenges.”
People are referred to Jenna’s Promise by the treatment community, the judiciary and corrections, said Franklin.
“We figure out whether our program and what we have to offer is the right thing for them or we provide resource navigation and get them to the places that they need to go,” he said.
Franklin said Jenna’s Promise is not really modeled after any other operating programs.
“We looked at the whole system, both regionally and statewide and we said, what can we create that will fill in the gaps in the statewide infrastructure and provide a set of wraparound services that picks up the slack of where our system often fails,” he said.
Franklin said they hope to expand “the recovery village model” to other communities in Vermont and in the region.
“We’re definitely thinking about ways in which we can expand this to other communities or provide services and different forms of support,” he said.
Proceeds from JP’s Promising Goods, a surplus store, support the mission of Jenna’s Promise, as do the proceeds from Jenna’s Promise Roasting Co.
Jenna’s Cafe, in the Barrows House Professional Building, will house a cafe on the ground floor and sober living housing upstairs.
“We’re not just building a building, we’re building people,” said Greg Tatro in a video detailing the plans for the Barrows House.