NEWFANE — A Windham County judge has dismissed a complaint alleging the Guilford Select Board had failed to adequately respond to a public records request filed by a town resident.
Windham County Superior Judge Michael Kainen wrote in his Oct. 31 dismissal that the court has no jurisdiction because the complainant, Jason Herron, failed, as required by state statute, to appeal to the Select Board the adequacy of the records he received before filing a complaint in county court.
Failing to first appeal to the Select Board warrants a dismissal of his complaint, wrote Kainen.
On March 15, Herron submitted a public records request to Peter Rude, town administrator, asking for conflict-of-interest questionnaires filled out by board members dating back to 2018.
"Mr. Herron requested five years’ worth of questionnaires and expected 25 completed surveys," wrote Kainen in his decision.
On April 19, Herron did not receive the expected 25 surveys.
"Some of the questionnaires were incomplete and some were missing altogether," wrote Herron in the complaint he filed in county court.
In a motion to dismiss, town attorneys wrote that Herron had made "a leap" in assuming that a yearly request to Select Board members to fill out a questionnaire means that a fully answered questionnaire was submitted to the town every year by every Select Board member.
"Where a public official was asked to fill out a form but did not do so or did not provide it to the Town, no public record was created," wrote the attorneys. "[T]here is no relief this Court can provide via a public records appeal, as there are no withheld documents. The Town simply does not possess all the records Mr. Herron is seeking ..."
Kainen agreed, though he noted it might be concerning that "members of the select board failed to comply with their own conflict of interest policy" for not completely filling out their questionnaires. Just the same, he wrote, "it is not the basis for a public records request appeal," though it may be the basis "for some other form of action."
Kainen also called Herron's speculation that documents were destroyed by the town "a leap," noting speculation is not a material fact on which a case can go forward.
CONFLICT ALLEGED
Herron, who unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Select Board in March, has maintained that Richard Wizansky has a conflict of interest as both a member of the Select Board and as a trustee to the Guilford Free Library.
Herron insisted that Wizansky violated the conflict of interest policy for "discussing matters concerning the library while he’s simultaneously filling the role of an elected official of the town ..."
During Town Meeting 2022, voters approved a $1.2 million expansion of the town library by a vote of 348 to 333.
The town portion was a bond of $205,000 and the reapportionment of another $195,000 that was left over from a water project.
Herron contended that the $195,000 left over from the Algiers Village water project was earmarked for the library addition in violation of Open Meeting Law, "or Mr. Wizansky acted on his own and used town resources without notifying the Select Board, which is a violation of state statute."
During a meeting in May, Select Board Chair Zon Eastes said there was no conflict of interest.
“None by statute, none by definition and none by perception. None that could be supported by any legal standard. This is not my personal opinion, this is the reading of Guilford’s legal counsel,” he said.
And Eastes has stated a number of times the board never designated the money be spent on the library, and that it only recommended to voters that they approve the reapportionment.
In a reconsideration vote held in May, the library project failed by a vote of 405 to 375.
OPEN MEETING VIOLATIONS ALLEGED
On Nov. 2, two days after his complaint was dismissed by Kainen, Herron attended a special Select Board meeting, in which he accused Wizansky and Eastes of violating the state's open meeting law by seeking advice from the town attorney outside of a duly warned meeting.
While routine, day-to-day administrative matters that do not require action by the public body may be conducted outside a duly warned meeting, contended Herron, that's only when no money is appropriated, expended, or encumbered.
He contended Wizansky violated the open meeting statute because the town attorney was paid for the meetings.
"Wizansky and Rude allocated taxpayer funds for the town’s law firm to draft the revised bond language before the funds were disclosed to the public ..." stated Herron during the meeting.
However, the board noted Wizansky is authorized as a Select Board member to seek advice from the town attorney without approval of the full board, adding that legal fees are included in the town's expense warrants, which are approved by the board in open meeting.
During the Nov. 2 meeting, a number of other concerns were raised, including the Select Board "is being hampered in its responsibilities to conduct town business" by the "huge time and expense burden of addressing Herron's allegations," according to the meeting minutes.
There was also "a call to move on from making repeated allegations and charges and go to court for resolution and a call to civility."
BOARD AMENDS MEETINGS POLICY
During Monday night's Select Board meeting, the board members approved a change to the town's open meetings policy, requiring special meetings to be noticed "to an editor, publisher or news director of a newspaper or radio station serving the area of the state in which the public body has jurisdiction, and to any person who has requested ... to be notified of special meetings."
Eastes thanked Herron for bringing to the board's attention their non-compliance with state statutes requiring such public notice in at least two past special sessions, which included the Nov. 2 meeting to address Herron's allegations and a Nov. 8 special meeting of the ARPA Advisory Committee.
"We are hereby recognizing that we have made mistakes," said Eastes. "We've said this before. As a Select Board, we are all volunteers. We're working the hardest we can to do things the best way we possibly can. So we're very grateful to those community members who advise us about our potential shortcomings."
After the board approved the change, Eastes moved to "cure the possible violations" by ratifying any action taken at or resulting from the Select Board special meetings on Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 "as well as any action taken at or resulting from any and all special meetings that were not properly warned ..."
Herron protested the board's "blanket statement" ratifying decisions of all meetings not properly warned.
Eastes said the town attorney advised the board such an action was appropriate under the circumstances.
"I think it's inappropriate," responded Herron. "We don't know what decisions you made that were maybe inappropriate that you're now ratifying."
Steve Lembke pointed out that the board doesn't have to ratify those decisions and by statute could void them and conduct a revote.
Lembke also noted that if someone such as Herron believes there have been violations of the state's open meetings law, he has to submit a written notice to the board alleging a specific violation and requesting a specific cure.
"So you can't just saying there's been a violation," said Lembke. "You have to say there's been a violation and this is what I, the alleger, think is the cure."
Eastes said there was no written notice of violation and that it "simply came to our awareness. The attorneys have suggested to us that this is the way to handle this and all other special meetings that might that had actions taken after them, whether we know what those meetings are."
"How are you ratifying something that you don't know what the meetings about?" questioned Herron. "You guys are ..."
"We are, aren't we," interjected Eastes. "We're very impressive. We're admitting that we made a mistake and we're doing our best to straighten it out."
"You're trying to cover it up now," fired back Herron, asking the board to table the matter for further review.
"We're moving ahead with legal advice," said Eastes.
"This is absolutely inappropriate," said Herron.
The board voted unanimously to ratify all actions at the Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 meetings as well as any actions taken at any and all other special meetings that were not properly warned.
Eastes said on Tuesday that during the Nov. 8 meeting, no actions were taken and no decisions were made
"It was primarily a discussion about potential projects/organizations to fund with ARPA dollars," he said.