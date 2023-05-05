MONTPELIER — During a hearing before the Vermont Supreme Court, a Guilford resident accused the chairman of the Guilford Select Board of colluding to withhold public documents.
Jason Herron also told the three-member panel of the Supreme Court that an affidavit submitted by Chairman Zon Eastes "should not be taken at face value."
"Mr. Eastes is colluding with everyone involved here," said Herron, during the 10-minute hearing, which can be viewed on the Supreme Court's YouTube channel. "He's directly involved with this case. ... He's the judge and jury of this case ... so to take his affidavit at face value is a mistake."
On Oct. 31, 2022, Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen dismissed Herron's public records access complaint, writing that Herron didn't exhaust his administrative remedies by appealing to the Select Board before filing an action in county court. Kainen also called Herron’s speculation that documents were destroyed by the town “a leap,” noting speculation is not a material fact on which a case can go forward.
Herron filed an appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court, asking it to remand the case to Kainen for further review. The Supreme Court did not indicate after Wednesday's hearing when it might issue a decision.
Herron's allegations are rooted in a discussion that began in 2021 when Guilford was considering spending $1.2 million to renovate and expand the Guilford Free Library.
During Town Meeting 2022, Guilford residents voted 348 to 333 to approve $1.2 million to renovate and expand its library. However, following the submission of a petition, the town held a revote on May 24, 2022, in which the expansion was voted down, 405 to 375.
On March 15, 2022, Herron submitted a public records request to Peter Rude, town administrator, asking for conflict-of-interest questionnaires filled out by board members dating back to 2018. Herron has contended that former board member Richard Wizansky had a conflict of interest because he was also a board member for the Guilford Free Library. Herron also asked for any email communications between Wizansky and Rude between 2018 and 2022.
Herron requested five years’ worth of conflict of interest questionnaires, expecting 25 completed surveys, noted Kainen in his Oct. 31, 2022, decision.
Herron, however, did not receive the expected 25 surveys and some of those he received were incomplete.
Eastes stated in the affidavit submitted to the court that the town did not withhold any documents in responding to Herron's public records request and that none of the questionnaires for this period of time had been destroyed.
In Superior Court, town attorneys argued that Herron had made “a leap” in assuming that a yearly request to Select Board members to fill out a questionnaire meant that a fully answered questionnaire was submitted to the town every year by every Select Board member.
Kainen agreed, though he noted it might be concerning that "members of the select board failed to comply with their own conflict of interest policy" for not completely filling out their questionnaires. Just the same, he wrote, "it is not the basis for a public records request appeal," though it may be the basis "for some other form of action."
On Wednesday, Associate Justice William Cohen appeared to agree with Kainen's conclusion.
"So the fact that the records don't exist, there still be might be some avenue for Mr. Herron to say, 'If they don't exist, they should exist and if they don't exist, the destruction of a public record is somewhat reviewable,'" said Cohen.
"There may well be an avenue, Your Honor," responded Guilford's attorney, Zachary Chen, of Monaghan Safar Ducham in Burlington, "but it is not within the confines of the Public Records Act ... Such disclosures would be subject to the public records retention laws ... However, that concern is not part of this claim. ... here there simply was no denial."
Chen noted in his motion in support of dismissing Herron's complaint that the Supreme Court, like the Superior Court, as affirmed by Judge Kainen, doesn't have subject matter jurisdiction.
"Because there was no denial and no appeal to the Selectboard, Plaintiff has no right to appeal to this Court," wrote Chen. "[T]he only outstanding issue in Mr. Herron’s complaint is whether individual Selectboard members are filling out a yearly Conflict of Interest questionnaire. A public records appeal is simply not the correct venue for Mr. Herron to investigate this issue."
Herron contended that the Supreme Court can review his case de novo, reviewing the facts anew without referencing the lower court's ruling, with the burden on the public agency to sustain its arguments.
"[T]here's so many instances that I could keep proving but the Select Board has never had to answer to any of these allegations," said Herron. "They just try to dismiss the case altogether. ... [W]hat is the citizen supposed to do when they see their elected officials blatantly ignoring town policies that are in turn violating state law?"
Herron has argued that Wizansky violated the conflict of interest policy for "discussing matters concerning the library while he’s simultaneously filling the role of an elected official of the town ..."
Herron also contended Wizansky made the decision outside of a public meeting to apportion $195,000 left over from a water project for the Village of Algiers without notifying the Select Board.
Eastes has stated a number of times during board meetings that the board never designated the money be spent on the library, and that it only recommended to voters that they approve the reapportionment. He's also stated that there was no conflict of interest.
"None by statute, none by definition and none by perception. None that could be supported by any legal standard. This is not my personal opinion, this is the reading of Guilford’s legal counsel," he said during a May 2022 meeting.
"Plaintiff now makes the serious allegation that the Town destroyed public records, with no proof whatsoever," wrote Chen in documents submitted to the Supreme Court. "The Town did not destroy or withhold documents ... It provided all responsive documents in its possession ..."
Chen wrote that Herron makes a "baseless claim that if these records don’t exist, the Town destroyed them. He provides no evidentiary support whatsoever for this serious allegation ... [T]he Town provided Mr. Herron with the responsive documents as soon as he paid the fees on April 19, 2022. There was no delay, and the Town did not withhold any documents."
Because Herron has engaged in "an overzealous campaign" to determine whether Wizansky violated the town's conflict of interest policy, it may make him liable for attorney's fees and other litigation costs, noted Chen.