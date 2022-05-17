GUILFORD — Residents will get another chance to weigh in on whether the town should spend $1.2 million to renovate and expand its library.
On March 1, Article Seven passed by a vote of 348 to 333. However, during its April 11 meeting, the Guilford Select Board accepted a petition with more than 150 signatures calling for a revote.
The revote is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the town offices. Absentee ballots are also available.
“Because the conversation in the community has been spirited about this topic, this meeting is designed to provide information specifically about the article itself,” said Zon Eastes, chairman of the Select Board, during a virtual informational session on Monday night. “It will not be a debate about the pros and cons of the article. Nor will it be an opportunity for voters to explain why they are voting one way or the other. We want to stay focused on the article itself and give everyone on the call a chance to get as much information as they possibly can so we all make the best possible choices we feel that we want to make.”
Rick Zamore, town moderator, conducted the meeting.
Laura Lawson Tucker, co-chairwoman of the library trustees, walked people through the project and explained how it will be paid for.
The town has been setting aside money each year for capital improvements to the library, totaling $323,000. There is also $140,000 in legacy funds and $63,000 in tax credits and the town hopes to get another $206,000 in grants and other tax credits.
Town voters are being asked to chip in $205,000 in the form of a bond, which is expected to increase taxes $1 per every $200,000 of property value. Voters are also being asked to put toward the library expansion the $195,000 left over from the Algiers Village water project.
The board has set a fundraising target of about $74,000.
The library was established in 1891 and is one of the oldest continually operating libraries in Vermont. In 2011, people in town began talking about the future of the library, said Tucker, and over the next few years, there was “a great increase” in usage of the library.
“But what’s become really apparent to us is that we are so limited in our space,” she said. “The space is really inadequate for meeting the current needs of library patrons.”
There’s also no area for anyone to come in and conduct some quiet research. Nonetheless, the library is used for a number of functions, including storytime, a knitting club and summer camp, and it is one of the few places in town that has free WiFi 24/7, said Tucker.
One of the biggest problems is that even though there is a wheelchair ramp, there’s just not enough space in which to navigate a wheelchair.
“Let’s help make our library inclusive,” said Tucker. “Inclusive for all ages, inclusive for folks who have mobility challenges, inclusive for parents with baby buggies and strollers, inclusive for folks who need to use a walker, and at the same time expand so it’s comfortable, so we can fit groups into the building [and] truly meet the needs of our patrons.”
The expansion would entail a two-story building connected to the current library, with the bottom floor being a 440-square-foot meeting space for between 15 and 20 people. Also incorporated into the plan is a separate study space that can also be used by people, like someone with a telehealth appointment, who don’t have internet at home.
A heat pump will be installed and a new 3,500 gallon septic tank is in the plans.
“Construction will not begin until all finances are secured,” said Tucker. “And there’ll be no coming back to the town for more money.”
Rep. Sara Coffey, D-Windham 1, said the Legislature has set aside $15 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act money for capital improvements at libraries, specifically for rural and underserved communities with limited internet access.
“Our library will be very well positioned to get that money,” she said.
Jason Herron said the the library is “far from essentially located or convenient for a large amount of Guilford residents.”
He also brought up the contention he has raised since before Town Meeting that the Select Board violated Vermont’s open meetings law when it decided to recommend “$195,000 of misplaced tax revenue” be reallocated for the library expansion.
“They illegally did this,” Herron said after Zamore told him it wasn’t germane to the article up for discussion. “I’m just explaining something the whole town needs to hear and you’re trying to silence me again.”
“This is between you and the Select Board, and the Select Board as a ruling that there was no violation,” said Zamore. “You can take that up with the Select Board at the next Select Board meeting.”
Anna Klein mentioned she is facilitating a conflict resolution meeting between the Board “and anyone who’s feeling upset about this.”
She invited Herron and others to attend. To learn more, email her at annajklein@gmail.com.