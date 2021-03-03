People head to the polls during Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People enter the polling site in Vernon, Vt., during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Lynn Tobey, of Guilford, Vt., submits her ballot at the Guilford polling site during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Tanya Balsley, of Guilford, Vt., looks over her ballot at the Guilford polling site during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Meg Staloff, of Wilmington, Vt., feeds her ballot into the tabulator at the polling site in Wilmington during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
GUILFORD — Voters in Guilford approved the town budget of $838,215 and the highway fund at $973,457. They also approved $238,450 for the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department and $35,000 for its capital improvement fund.
Knute “Rusty” Marine, who previously served a one-year term on the Select Board, was elected to a three-year term and Chairman Richard Wizansky received a two-year term.
Kelly Young was returned to the Windham Southeast School District Board of Directors.
Town residents also voted to continue membership in the Windham Regional Commission and raise and appropriate the sum of $5,121 to defray the Guilford's share of the regional planning commission's expenses. They also set aside $6,363 for Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies and $6,000.00 for Guilford Cares.
They also approved nearly $16,000 for human services agencies, including $6,300 for the Visiting Nurses Alliance and $1,000 for Groundworks Collaborative.
