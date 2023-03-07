GUILFORD — About 175 people attended Town Meeting in Guilford on Tuesday morning.
All articles on the warning were approved, wrote Town Administrator Sheila Morse in an email.
She noted that there was some confusion however, over Article 5, authorizing the Select Board to appoint a treasurer, though Elly Majonen was on the Australian ballot for treasurer for a three-year term.
"Elly is our preferred candidate," said Zon Eastes, chairman of the Select Board.
Morse wrote that the town started recruiting for the position a while back but didn’t identify the best candidate for the position until recently.
Majonen was on the Australian ballot, which listed all town offices, and the article was on the town warrant that was voted on from the floor because of printing deadlines.
"We didn't advise Elly to run for the position," said Eastes. "She just opted to do that because she wasn't sure that she was going to be offered the job."
In the past, voters chose the town treasurer. Eastes said those in attendance approved the change to the position to give the Select Board the power to appoint someone, but not after some debate.
"There were some members of the community who saw it as the Select Board seeking to control the power in the town offices," said Eastes. "Our intent is to provide a much more transparent, readable, trackable set of relationships in the town office."
"The Select Board strongly believes that the town will be in a better position with an appointed treasurer for continuity over time and accountability," wrote Morse.
Eastes noted this is an unusual time for Guilford, having hired a town administrator, Sheila Morse, soon to appoint a town treasurer, and with a new town clerk on the ballot.
"This is an opportunity for us to put together a really good team," he said.
There was other discussion, wrote Morse, primarily focused "on the usual questions" that come up around budgets and why certain agencies are funded.
"Support far outweighed opposition to all of the articles voted on," wrote Morse.
Eastes said there wasn't much discussion on approved articles like the town budget of $660,000 and human services funding to 14 local organizations for more than $22,000 total.
"One person recommended that we subtract [Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategy at $6,363 from the [human services] article," said Eastes. "That got voted down after some discussion and then the town voted very strongly to support all the entire list, including SeVEDS."
There was a little bit of a discussion about the town highway budget, at a little more than $1 million, but that passed as well.
Voters also approved $258,000 to the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department and $35,000 to the department's capital sinking fund for unexpected expenses.
The meeting got started at 10:30 a.m. and lasted until 2:30 p.m., with a break for lunch provided by the Guilford Country Store.
There are about 1,700 registered voters in Guilford.