BRATTLEBORO -- Annie Guion, executive director of the Windham County Humane Society for 14 years, is getting ready for her next adventure.
At 60, she estimates having another approximately eight years in the workforce and wants a change.
"People think you're working with animals but I'm mostly in front of a computer all day," she said. "I'm at an age where I don't want to do that anymore. This has been, by far, my favorite job ever but it comes with certain amount of stress and pressure."
There's no official last day for Guion. A search for her successor is just getting underway but she would like to leave by the end of November, when she and her partner plan to travel out West. He's retiring and the couple bought a small camper they will roam around in until they figure out what's next.
Guion's hope is to find a job that's a less stressful and more physically active. She's interested in continuing in the field of animal welfare.
Guion called her colleagues "thoughtful and compassionate," and the work "very rewarding." While animals are the priority, she said, every animal comes with a human and we're always trying to help our community as a whole."
Her plan is to stay in the area.
"We love Vermont," said Guion, who lives in Newfane.
She got her start at the humane society in April 2008. She began as a part-time administrator then became director about eight months later. Previously, she worked at Meeting Waters YMCA and other nonprofits, including Connecticut Audubon Society before that.
"I was ready for something different," she said. "I was taking online classes in nutrition and I just needed a job so I took the job here."
At the time, she said, the shelter was not in good shape. She said that like social work, working with animals comes with "compassion fatigue."
Guion recalled the organization having no executive director and a very small staff when she started, with morale among staff and community trust being "very low."
With 15 years of experience with nonprofit management, Guion couldn't help but try to fix things. And always having animals and loving animals, she felt "a natural transition" take place while nutrition went by the wayside.
Over the years, Guion watched as the shelter became less packed with animals. At first, every cage and room was filled.
Now, the shelter hosts a lot less animals. Part of that Guion attributes to a traveling spay neuter clinic that Dr. Sara White began in New England in 2009.
The region started to see a decline in homeless animals, Guilon said. Her group also looked at ways to be more welcoming than judgmental.
Rather than make potential adopters go through endless paperwork, staff asked questions in conversation to see whether an animal might be a good fit for a household. Staff also would provide support, such as behavioral help, going forward.
A big focus has been put on pet care.
"We were the first shelter in Vermont to start offering affordable veterinary care because as overpopulation stopped being an issue, affordable veterinary care started to become one," Guion said. "It's been an interesting shift."
Her group hired a veterinarian for two days a week in 2019.
"Thank God we did because then COVID hit and the need for pet care just went up," Guion said.
She attributes that rise not only due to an increase in new pet ownership but also to veterinary clinics not taking new clients in the pandemic, clinics changing protocols leading to longer waits to get appointments and people not being able to afford pet care after losing jobs. Things were already rapidly changing in the world of animal welfare "then COVID really blew it up," she said.
Her group is re-examining building addition plans to ensure they're the best for going forward given all the changes brought upon by the virus. Fundraising is still underway.
"No matter what, we need changes to the building," Guion said. "We just want to make sure they're the right changes and the best use of our donors' dollars."
Building upgrades have long been a priority for the humane society. With the shift to focusing on affordable veterinary care, Guion said, "we could use a better clinic space than we have now."
"That being said, there's so many unknowns," she said. "There's a lot of talk in animal welfare about whether we're going to see a lot of surrenders."
She noted the difficulty in trying to pin down what the field will look like in the next 10 to 20 years. But she's sure affordable veterinary care will continue to be a need.
Last year, her group helped about 2,000 animals compared to about 300 in 2008. At the humane society, about 847 families received pet care assistance and 464 adoptions occurred in 2020.
Guion said she'd like to help train her successor. If she's on the road, she can meet virtually via Zoom and access databases to guide the transition.
Guion said she feels her group did a great job during the pandemic but ramping back up again seems daunting.
"I want some new blood that's eager to take it on," she said.
The humane society's board of directors will fill Guion's "very large shoes with an equally compassionate and knowledgeable person, someone to bring our great organization to the next phase of its long history of serving the needs of our community and our beloved animals," Julie Hamilton, WCHS board president, said in a letter to the community.
"Annie is leaving the organization that is much stronger for her tenure with us, with an excellent staff fully equipped to function at the highest standards," Hamilton wrote. "The new person will bring their own unique toolbox to the table -- just as Annie did 14 years ago. I have no doubt that from it will emerge exciting ideas and effective ways to meet the challenges that lay ahead."