BRATTLEBORO — Police seized a firearm found in a vehicle parked on the Brattleboro Union High School campus.
"We were alerted to this by members of our community and took immediate action," Principal Steve Perrin wrote in an email sent to families Friday. "Part of that response involved assistance from the Brattleboro Police Department who quickly and efficiently secured the weapon. The police department is continuing to work with the person who possessed the weapon."
On Monday, Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy said guns are prohibited on school property. She declined to go into more specifics of the incident, calling it an ongoing legal matter.
In the email, Perrin said constant surveillance was maintained during the incident on Thursday and the firearm never left the vehicle until police took it in. He noted all students and staff stayed safe throughout the process of securing the gun.
"We will continue to work collaboratively with the Brattleboro Police Department and other support agencies to support the family involved," he wrote. "We are grateful to the several people within the school and larger community who shared their concerns with us. We will continue to keep student safety as a priority for all schools on the campus."
Attempts to reach Perrin on Monday were unsuccessful.