BRATTLEBORO — The founder of GunSense Vermont will be the organization's first recipient of its Leadership & Courage Award at a celebrations at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m.
Ann Braden founded GunSense Vermont in 2013 shortly after the mass shooting of students and teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
In 2017, Braden stepped down from leadership but she pushed for legislation that was approved in the years to follow, including in 2018 H. 422, which authorized law enforcement to remove a firearm from a person the officer arrests or cites for committing the crime of domestic assault. Also in 2018, the state approved S.221, also known as Act 97, a red flag law that prohibits a person from possessing a firearm for up to six months if the court finds that the person’s possession of the weapon poses an extreme risk of harm to the person or to other people.
The state also approved legislation that requires an unlicensed seller and prospective recipient to appear together with the firearm at the premises of a licensed dealer to request that the dealer process the sale or transfer and conduct a required background check.
GunSense Vermont was also instrumental in raising the age to purchase firearms to 21, limiting high-capacity magazines, and passing waiting periods and safe storage laws.
"Ann Braden’s dedication has been instrumental in propelling GunSense Vermont’s mission forward and advocating for the safety and well-being of our community," stated Conor Casey, executive director, in a news release announcing the event. "As founder, she has been a driving force in shaping the organization’s mission and fostering its impact on reducing gun violence. There is no one more deserving of GunSense Vermont’s inaugural 'Leadership & Courage Award' than Ann.”
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint is scheduled to be the guest speaker for the event.
Other speakers include Grace Walter who counts Newtown as her hometown and has volunteered with GunSense Vermont on and off since 2018, and board member Bob Williamson, who's been a gun reform activist for 35 years following a shooting spree in his children’s elementary school in Winnetka, Illinois.
Braden is a former middle school social studies teacher and the author of three children’s books. She co-hosts a podcast called “Lifelines: Books that Bridge the Divide,” with Pakistani American author Saadia Faruqi.
She lives in Brattleboro with her husband and two children.
For tickets to the event, visit gunsensevt.org. For more information, call 802-365 4106.
The Porch Café will cater hors d’oeuvres and Windham Wines will offer a cash bar.