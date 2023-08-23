WESTMINSTER — The level of toxic chemicals is so high in the Bellows Falls Union High School gymnasium and adjoining auditorium that neither can be used during the upcoming school year, Principal Kelly O'Ryan told the BFUHS Board Tuesday night.
O'Ryan and her staff are working around-the-clock to come up with a plan for the opening of school, which is in a week on Aug. 30, and for the next six to eight weeks.
"I'd love to be wrong," she said of the gym and auditorium. "But I don't see that happening."
"We're looking to minimize disruption," she said of her current five-day-a-week schedule, with time inside the building limited to 26 hours.
Andrew Haas, the school superintendent, said much is still unknown. A lot, he said, "is a moving target."
O'Ryan said that she was changing her recommendation from last Thursday about which Department of Environmental Conservation mandated option to take, and is now endorsing a modified Option 3, which allows the school to use all parts of the building except for the gym and auditorium, as long as no one is in the building for longer than 26 hours a week.
Some portions of the 1971 school have tested negative for PCBs, Superintendent Andrew Haas said after the meeting, and choosing Option 3 will allow the school more flexibility for teachers to use those portions.
He said O'Ryan and her staff would limit exposure to those portions of the academic wing that do test positive for PCBs over the 100 nanograms per cubic meter action level, which are emitted from building materials used in the construction of the building. The higher standard, which calls for immediate suspension of use, is 300 nanograms per cubic meter, and the gym and auditorium are well above that.
The source of the PCBs is not known and won't be for several weeks, but O'Ryan said the school's environmental consultant was already working on that and will design a course of action.
O'Ryan said school officials were hoping that more than 80 carbon filtration units — expected to arrive this coming weekend — would lower the PCB levels in many areas of the school. But because of the size of the gym and auditorium those filters are not expected to have much effect.
But O'Ryan said she's making plans to bring in large heated tents and rent portable trailers to get students and staff out of the building nonetheless.
The board members praised O'Ryan — who is in her second month as principal — and Haas for their work tackling the complex problem, and they voted unanimously to leave it up to the administration what route to take regarding the state-mandated options.
O'Ryan had told the board that the majority of her staff favored the more restrictive Option 2 for temporary occupancy and Director June Streeter said she was concerned that teachers and staff might resign because of the school adopting Option 3 for temporary occupancy, which is a more lenient option but still bans the usage of the gym, auditorium and nearby spaces.
Both options require that the school district start mitigation measures within six weeks.
Option 1, which is the most restrictive of the three state options and would have restricted using most of the school, was never considered by the school district.
The school district has to make a decision by Thursday, according to state law.
But O'Ryan said she was committed to keeping exposure to a minimum, and following the 26-hour a week limit. And, she said, Option 3 would allow the least disruptive beginning to the school year for both students and teachers.
Despite the 26-hour a week limit, teachers and staff will be working a full 40 hour work week, O'Ryan and Haas told the board.
The board then unanimously authorized the administration to do "whatever it takes to mitigate and find the root cause and then possible remediate, fix, the problem, knowing full well we the taxpayer may be burdened with the repair," he said.
O'Ryan submitted some estimates to the board, but most of the actions didn't yet have a price tag. Renting large tents for a couple of months was the biggest expense — about $90,000. Portable trailers came in at $38,500.
O'Ryan said she had heard from some parents who were very concerned about sending their kids back to the high school building, so she was researching distance learning at the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative. Some students could opt for school choice at surrounding schools, she said, while some may choose additional classes at the technical centers in Springfield and Brattleboro.
Those would contribute, she pointed out, to keeping the students' time in the BFUHS building under 26 hours a week.
"There's a lot of uncertainty, and there's a lot of bad information out there," she said.
"I am of the belief 'Nobody is coming to save us and we need to save ourselves,'" said Jason Terry, school board chairman.
"I will not depend on anyone to fix the infrastructure problems caused by administration and the boards over the last few decades while wasted money was spent elsewhere," he said.
"If we do recoup some expenses, great! We have no idea when and how that is coming. We need to have balance in everything we do. When you look around the building and grounds many things are in disrepair. We all want an environment that looks presentable that produces excellent educational standards," he said.
"We will not run away from a challenge," he said. "The kids and the community are counting on the board and the administration to work together moving in a forward direction solving problems."