BELLOWS FALLS — Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas apologized to the members of his various school boards for committing their school districts to a lawsuit over Monsanto PCB contamination without discussing it with them first.
Haas told the Rockingham School Board Monday night — and the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union last week — that time was of the essence when he agreed to add the supervisory union and its member districts to the class action lawsuit, brought by the school districts' regular lawyer, Pietro Lynn of the Burlington law firm of Lynn, Lynn, Blackman and Manitsky PC.
The apology, which was contained in the superintendent's report last week, drew no direct comment Monday night from the Rockingham School Board members.
"I apologize," Haas said, but he said it was a "no cost lawsuit" and that it would "protect" the school in the future.
Haas and others gave an update on the testing for PCB contamination, which is at the heart of the Monsanto lawsuit. School districts all over the state are listed in the Lynn lawsuit, as they raise concerns about the air quality in their school buildings. Construction materials from the 1960s and 1970s have been found to contain PCBs, which are known cancer-causing agents.
None of the three Rockingham schools — Central Elementary, Saxtons River Elementary and Bellows Falls Middle School — have been tested for the presence of PCBs yet, but they are scheduled to be tested.
Rockingham School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said later in the meeting that he felt confident the schools were safe for children to attend, and that the school leadership should let the parents and community know that.
Haas noted that the state Agency of Education, as well as the Vermont Legislature, kept changing the standards for action on PCBs, and he noted that the Vermont standards were much higher than either the federal Environmental Protection Agency or the Centers for Disease Control.
Haas said the state has changed the standards so much that the most dramatic action -- the closure and ongoing demolition of Burlington High School -- likely wouldn't have happened now, but that other remedial action would be taken.
Haas said he asked to have the Bellows Falls Union High School moved up on the state testing protocol; originally it was set for testing in 2025. Last month, it was discussed that the air tests taken at the high school had been lost and would need to be redone.
The high school in embarking on several renovation projects costing in the millions of dollars, and some school officials have pledged that those projects would not go forward
Last week, during the supervisory union meeting, Bellows Falls Union High School Director David Clark of Westminster lambasted Haas for committing the four towns' school districts, as well as the supervisory union, to Lynn's lawsuit, calling it a "vanity" suit with no real effect.
Clark said that each school district, as well as the supervisory union, should have voted on the lawsuit, and he said for Haas to claim that time was short didn't hold up to scrutiny, since he had known about the lawsuit since April, according to emails.
At the same time that Lynn brought suit, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark has also brought suit against Monsanto for the PCB contamination in the state's schools, both known and unknown.
Last week, Cheryl Charles, the WNESU chairwoman, who is also chairwoman of the Westminster School Board, said she believed that Haas had the authority to sign on to the lawsuit on the schools' behalf.
And at the supervisory union meeting, she chastised Clark for his public criticism of Haas.