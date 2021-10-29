WESTMINSTER — Andy Haas, interim superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, has been given a contract and a raise — substantially higher than the $135,000 that former Superintendent Christopher Pratt was making before his abrupt departure in September.
The supervisory union directors Wednesday night overwhelmingly — with one abstention — approved a $152,000 contract through next June 30 for Haas.
Haas, who was director of student services for the supervisory union, took over for Pratt immediately, has assumed more responsibility than Pratt and has already implemented cost savings, said WNESU Chairwoman Jessa Westclark of Grafton.
Westclark and other school directors noted that Haas took over many of the responsibilities of Lynn Carey, the former assistant superintendent who resigned days after Pratt, saying they were a “team.”
“Andy is being paid more than Chris Pratt. He has taken on over 50 percent of the responsibilities of the former assistant superintendent and was licensed and fully oriented to the job within two days of being named,” Westclark wrote in an email.
“He has already made some serious improvements at the SU. We also found ourselves in quite a crunch needing a qualified person to step into the role immediately. Andy came with previous administration experience as a principal. I don’t mind paying a slight premium for that,” she said.
The supervisory board, which is made up of representatives from the Rockingham School Board, the Westminster School Board, the Bellows Falls Union High School board, and the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary board, gave no notice it was considering a contract for Haas in its monthly agenda, only listing “personnel.”
After a closed session, the board said it had reached a contract with Haas, but didn’t give any details to the public. The board’s agenda had only listed “personnel.” After the Reformer inquired about Haas’ contract, Westclark disclosed the details. One school director, Deborah Wright, claimed the contract wasn’t public until Haas signed it.
A similar situation occurred in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union in Bennington, where that board granted a three-year contract to its superintendent James Culkeen, (a base salary of $159,632) and his assistant superintendent, with only the same minimal “personnel” agenda notice. The Bennington Banner filed a Freedom of Information Request to get information on the contract.
While state law does not require such a detailed notice, the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, the Vermont School Boards Association and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns all recommend that such detailed information be included in agendas, the Banner reported, so that the public will know what is being discussed.
Westclark, who took over the chairmanship in early September and said “transparency” was one of her goals, particularly about upcoming budget talks, said she would be better in the future about listing items on the agenda. “It was just listed as a personnel issue for the exec session. I should have made sure it was more specific,” she wrote in an email.
Haas was in charge of special education for the four-town district since 2018, coming to the Windham Northeast from the Ellis School, an elementary school in Fremont, N.H. Previously, he had been an assistant principal at Brattleboro Union High School for five years, from 2011 to 2016, and before that, a principal at Gardner (Mass.) High School, from 2008 to 2011.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a master’s degree in special education from California State University, and a bachelor’s degree in English Literature, also from California State University.
While one school director abstained from voting, the vote was unanimous from directors Priscilla Lambert, Deborah Wright, Megan Applegate, and Brenda Farkas, all of Rockingham; Lynn Morgan of Athens, Westclark, and three of the four Westminster directors, Cheryl Charles, David Major and Molly Banik. Charlie Hutchison of Westminster abstained, saying he had a conflict of interest. Hutchison is a part-time bus driver for the supervisory union.
“Good luck, you’re stuck with us now,” Wright told Haas.
Westclark said despite the contract with Haas, which runs until June 30, 2022, the supervisory union will be doing a search for a permanent superintendent. She said the board will probably start next month, but she noted that competition may be strong for candidates in Vermont as other area supervisory unions or school districts, including Springfield, are also looking for a new superintendent.
It was a marked turnaround from early September, when the board voted not to give the interim job to Haas, and then changed its mind two hours later. At that point, Lambert led the charge against a quick appointment of Haas, saying he wasn’t licensed and others should be considered.