WESTMINSTER — Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Andrew Haas got “a vote of confidence and enthusiasm” Wednesday night, despite criticism from community members.
At a WNESU board meeting Wednesday night called to review Haas’ goals and his contract, about 50 people turned out both in person and virtually, and of the handful of people who spoke, all of the comments were critical, either of Haas or the board, or both.
Haas, previously the district’s special education coordinator, was promoted in 2021 to the top administrative post after the abrupt resignation of former Superintendent Christopher Pratt.
The board heard the complaints and what Chairman Jack Bryar called misinformation that was circulating in social media, particularly about Haas’ pay issues. Several people said they wanted to protest Haas’ pay increase, which Bryar said wasn’t even under consideration.
One person claimed that other superintendents get paid on average $70,000, while Haas gets paid twice that amount. That drew a strong retort from Bryar, who said that “crazy stuff gets out in the community” that isn’t factual.
He said part of his job as chairman is to know is being said in the community, and social media, “and address them.”
He later said many teachers in the district with a master’s degree and years of experience make more than $70,000, which one man in the audience said he had gotten from the internet.
Haas, who is paid about $151,000, is paid commensurate with other area superintendents, Bryar told the group. Haas’ contract runs through 2025.
Bryar said he and another director, at the time of Haas’ hiring, had surveyed what other area superintendents were being paid, and it ranged from $146,000 to $157,000.
The Wednesday night meeting came two days after a similar group of parents and teachers attended a Bellows Falls Union High School special meeting and criticized the board and Haas for the pending departure of BFUHS Principal John Broadley.
The BFUHS board had accepted Broadley’s resignation last week, although technically it wasn’t a resignation but an announcement he wouldn’t be seeking another contract but instead would be leaving after two years as principal.
On Monday night, about 80 residents — half in person, half online — were in support of Broadley.
The board heard from about a half dozen residents, including a letter from BFUHS teacher Holly Falzo read by BFUHS Board Chairwoman Molly Banik.
Falzo questioned how the community could justify giving Haas a raise, something the board said later was not under consideration.
“We can’t afford him,” she wrote.
The WNESU board went behind closed doors to discuss Haas’ contract and his goals. While Bryar said it would take about 45 minutes, it was close to double that.
After the long wait, the board came out and quickly made a motion “strongly in support of Mr. Haas.” That vote was unanimous.
Westminster School Board Chairwoman Cheryl Charles, who made the motion, said there was no discussion about giving Haas a raise.
Charles said that a fellow Westminster board member, Karen Blanchard, who was on vacation and had to leave the meeting, wanted others to know that she felt Haas was “doing an incredible job.”
Other directors thanked the residents who attended the meeting for sharing their thoughts, and also said the board was “trying to be as transparent with the public” as possible.
After the meeting, Bryar said the vote was “not just a vote of confidence, but a vote of enthusiasm” for the job Haas is doing.
“I am grateful for the support of the board and look forward to the progress our students and staff are making. The goals we have developed I believe will help ensure our schools’, students’, and teachers’ success,” Haas wrote in an email Thursday, after the meeting.
Bryar said that Haas had inherited a massive financial mess left behind by Pratt and former Finance Director Flora Pagan and had been working — and hiring others — to straighten it out. He said Haas had also inherited the continuing COVID-19 problems in the schools, as well as federal COVID education funding.
He also said that contrary to what residents said, the supervisory board had “vetted Andy pretty thoroughly” both when he was hired as special education director and as first the interim superintendent and then the permanent superintendent.
“He’s done a great job since,” said Bryar.
He said because of the misinformation, most of the closed door session did not get to a discussion of Haas’ contract and goals. He said the board would take that up again at its next meeting Feb. 15.