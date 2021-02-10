HALIFAX — To avoid confusion and complaints, ballots won’t be sent to every registered voter in Halifax for Town Meeting Day on March 2.
Town Clerk Patricia Dow called the state’s decision to mail ballots to every voter for the November election a “great idea” but reported hearing a lot of backlash from voters.
“There were a lot of complaints I heard along the way,” she said at the Select Board meeting held remotely Monday, describing how some voters thought the ballot wouldn’t be the same one offered at the polls on election day and some threw theirs away upon receiving it. “It was confusing to some that they had to return their unvoted ballot if they wanted to vote at the polls in person.”
Dow said she heard “some horrible things” about the mass mailing and after talking with other town clerks, she didn’t feel the process was perfect.
“People were using terrible words that are forbidden by the moderator so I cannot repeat those,” she said.
Halifax Select Board meetings have included a moderator to keep things civil since going remote during the COVID-19 pandemic and an outcry over a now-dead land deal. In December, residents dropped a lawsuit that dealt with the board’s handling of the resignation of a board member who was going to sell the property so the town could use it as a gravel pit — Brad Rafus rescinded a verbal resignation before the board could post a notice about the vacancy, upsetting community members.
In the latest town report, the board said “citizen protests over a lack of transparency in the land purchase process prompted the landowners to decline an extension on the purchase closing date, effectively voiding the contract.” The board also encouraged public participation in town affairs.
This year, Halifax voters have four ballots to consider — two for the town, one for the newly reinstated Halifax School District, and another for the soon-to-be-dissolved Southern Valley Unified Union School District. To mail the ballots out to everyone on the town’s voter list would require the three boards to vote to do so, Dow said, including Readsboro as it also is part of the Southern Valley district.
The plan is to go back to the familiar way of voting in Halifax, where those who want an absentee ballot can request one and others can come vote on Town Meeting Day. Dow said the tradition goes back decades.
“Everyone knows the process of how to get an absentee ballot,” she said.
Voters can call or visit her office or go to My Voter Page at mvp.vermont.gov. Also, postcards will be sent to registered voters as was done in the August primary. The postcard can be mailed back, postage paid, requesting an absentee ballot.
Peter Silverberg of Halifax told Dow, “It’s very distressing to me that you’re taking abuse on the phone. That bothers me a lot.”
Silverberg asked what could be done to help.
“You shouldn’t have to tolerate that,” he said.
Dow said, “It’s part of the territory unfortunately ... I’m the front face and I kind of get it.”
Asked if she knows who the callers are, Dow said she does and she tries to “defuse the situation and give them the assurances that voting absentee is safe and secure and secret. But I don’t know, sometimes they believe what they want to believe.”
The Southern Valley ballot will ask voters to elect three officers for one year. Paul Blais is running for moderator. Tina Blais is running for clerk and Dow is running for treasurer.
Select Board Vice Chairman Mitchell Green is running for reelection. Challengers for the three-year term include Amy Kamstra, Greg Marguet, Bob Teree and Silverberg.
Kamstra also is running for the Halifax School Board. Jessica Cooney is running for a seat on the board governing the Southern Valley district, which is set to dissolve July 1.
Voters will consider approving town and highway budgets totaling about $1.6 million for fiscal year 2021. They’ll also be asked if the town should spend no more than $15,000 on an audit of the town’s financial records by a certified public accountant for FY20, something that was called for by residents unhappy with the land deal and handling of the resignation. Another article asks if the town should eliminate the elected office of auditor and appoint a Vermont-licensed public accounting firm to conduct audits beginning with FY20.
Returning to the annual Town Meeting warning again is a question about whether the board should be expanded from three to five members. Residents unhappy about the land deal and the handling of the resignation also wanted to debate this issue again.
The Halifax School District is proposing an approximately $1.8 million budget.
An informational meeting to discuss town articles and meet the candidates will be held by teleconference at 7 p.m. Feb. 23. The annual Halifax School District meeting will be held by teleconference at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The annual Southern Valley meeting will be held by teleconference at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.