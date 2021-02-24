HALIFAX — After a year marked by contentious meetings, Select Board candidates vying for a three-year term faced tough questions from residents in a forum.
Incumbent Mitchell Green answered one about whether the board has any etiquette or policy about candidates convicted of a crime. He said board members are elected and they cannot tell each other how to do their job.
“I’m totally not the person I was 30 years ago,” he said Tuesday during the forum held by conference call while explaining that a conviction has no effect on his performance as a board member.
An affidavit the Reformer requested early last week from Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division related to Green being convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in 1988 wasn’t provided by press time. The Vermont Sex Offender Registry was established in 1996.
Green, who faces four challengers in the March 2 race, served on the board for about four years. Addressing a question about an article on the ballot, he said he’s opposed to expanding the board from three to five members because he’s heard it can cause more disputes and towns have experienced issues with members not showing up.
“I don’t think it would work well for a small town,” he said.
Green also opposed an independent audit of town finances, which is being proposed in another article on the ballot. He said the three town auditors have been doing “a really good job.”
“I think think that works well for us,” he said.
Green described being open to looking into hosting meetings by Zoom rather than by conference calls as has been done during the COVID-19 pandemic, wanting to work to make the town efficient as possible and keep costs down.
Bob Teree, who has fiercely criticized the current board and treasurer, was questioned about how he would interact with them as a board member after very contentious meetings over the past year. He said he would want to make sure residents are pleased with his work.
“Making the rest of the board happy is not my goal,” he said. “My goal is to make the town happy and increase their confidence that we are doing right by them and their tax dollars.”
Asked if his temperament would be suited for the job, Teree said he has “no codes to the nuclear arsenal of the United States. I really want to focus on making good decisions month to month, week to week, for the town. I will do my best to keep it productive for the town.”
His main goal is to restore confidence in the board by being transparent. He said he wants to share more information about the budget and requests for proposals that are issued, and focus on minimizing the use of executive session.
Teree would support using Zoom or another videoconference platform for meetings, as he said it would allow participation by audio and/or video. He doesn’t support upping the number of board members, seeing it as an extra expense.
With a background in business and having studied board dynamics, he said, “there’s very little evidence that expanding board size in any organization solves any of the problems you are trying to solve.”
Teree said he’s owned property in Halifax since 2005 and enjoys his time in town very much. He described being a new voting resident who voted for Select Board Chairman Lewis Sumner last March but witnessed “a long and difficult year for our town.”
“I love this town. It has tons of interesting people here,” Teree said. “It’s a very small amount of people I’ve had issues with.”
Peter Silverberg, who was a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against the town in August over the board’s handling of a board member’s resignation and dropped by the plaintiffs in December, earned a degree in biology from St. Michael’s College then worked in the industry for about 10 years. He said he owned a company for 20 years before it was acquired and he recently retired after working for the new owner.
After owning property in Halifax since 2002, Silverberg said he became a full-time resident last year and wants to contribute more to the community. He said he felt compelled to run for the board after hearing about a lack of trust in the current board.
“That’s a really bad place for the board to be,” he said. “I would like to try to help that. I’m a good communicator.”
Silverberg supports independent audits on an ongoing basis, seeing it as a cost that shouldn’t be much more expensive than the current process. He also supports expanding the board to five members, worrying how whenever two board members talk they would need to warn the meeting to be in compliance with Vermont’s open meeting law.
Silverberg said he wants to cut costs and thinks “we can do better than what we’re seeing.”
Amy Kamstra, who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in the November election, earned a master’s degree in sustainable food systems from Green Mountain College in 2018 and previously worked as a risk manager. That background, she said, will help her assess issues in town. She also wants to help offer better explanations of municipal budgeting.
Kamstra is in favor of Zoom meetings. She called the platform “not ideal but better than just call meetings.”
Kamstra supports an outside audit, although she suggested holding one every three years instead of annually to help contain costs but hold the board accountable.
Kamstra also is running unopposed for a seat on the Halifax School Board. She said she believes she could have been helpful when the community initially considered a merger with Readsboro, which was approved to dissolve in September.
Greg Marguet, another candidate, didn’t participate in Tuesday’s call.