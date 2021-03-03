HALIFAX -- In a race where building trust in the local government was a recurring theme among candidates, a three-year term on the Select Board went to Peter Silverberg.
On Tuesday, Silverberg beat out incumbent Mitchell Green, who has served on the board for about four years and received pushback over the last year for being one of two board members who negotiated a deal to buy land to use as a gravel pit from another board member. The purchase ultimately fell through but the process was deemed "shady" by residents.
Silverberg was one of 41 plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought against the town last year for the board's handling of a resignation of a board member and later dropped. During a candidates forum last week, he spoke about being "a good communicator" and wanting to help secure more trust in the board.
He received 140 votes compared to 38 for Green; 41 for Bob Teree, who has often been critical of the board over the last year and sought to increase transparency; 25 for Amy Kamstra, who was elected to the Halifax School Board on Tuesday after running unopposed; and five for Greg Marguet, who didn't participate in the candidates forum.
In lieu of the in-person tradition of annual Town Meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters made decisions by ballots. Town Clerk Patricia Dow said last year, Halifax had 289 voters show up, whereas only 257 turned in ballots this time. There was some confusion because some residents thought everyone would get an absentee ballot mailed to them without asking for one, she said, even though she tried to make it clear via postcards mailed to all registered voters that ballots would need to be requested.
The board will increase in size, going from three to five members with one of the new members having a one-year term and another having a two-year term, after a 146-108 vote. The idea had been discussed at previous annual town meetings and it was something residents unhappy with the board over the past year wanted to talk about again.
Unsure when the new board members will be appointed or elected, Dow said she thinks the board will look at the law to make its determination.
In a 126-110 vote, residents approved an article to spend $1,641,457 on town and highway expenses. Concerns about increasing costs also were addressed at the candidates forum.
The treasurer's $15,000 budget for salary and collection of current taxes plus $4,000 for expenses for the next fiscal year was approved by a 187-52 vote.
In a 187-60 vote, residents supported an article to fund an audit of the town's financial records by a certified public accountant for the current fiscal year. Voters upset with the board over the last year called for this action.
The town will eliminate the position of auditor, which is made up of three elected officials, and appoint a Vermont licensed certified public accounting firm to conduct annual financial audits beginning with the current fiscal year, after a 159-89 vote.
The approximately $1.8 million budget for the Halifax School District, which recently split from Readsboro in the Southern Valley Unified Union School District, was approved by a 167-71 vote.
An article to raise money for social service agencies passed easily in a 211-34 vote.