WEST HALIFAX — A vintage fire engine is being sold as a benefit to the fire department.
Halifax Fire Company is auctioning off the 1985 Ford F800 Middlesex Manufactured Fire Engine.
"The truck is perfect for a construction business, landscaping company, or volunteer fire department," states an announcement.
The online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends Thursday. All proceeds will go to Halifax Fire Company.
The funds can be used to purchase "new fire suits, new hoses and other equipment that the fire district needs to fight fires and save lives," states the announcement.
The truck has 9,400 miles on it and features a 429-4V gas engine, 5-speed manual transmission with a split rear end and 750-gallon water tank.
"The fire truck starts and runs and is very clean for its age," states the announcement.