HALIFAX — Voters last year approved an article to expand the Select Board from three to five members and a competitive election ensued but for annual Town Meeting this time around, no one is running for the two open seats.
"I'm very disappointed we don't have people running for the Select Board," Board Vice Chairman Peter Silverberg said at an informational meeting last week. "We had five people run last time. This time, we don't have any."
An article on Tuesday's ballot asks voters to decide if Halifax should go back to having a three-member board. Mary Brewster, a lister with the town, said she hopes to keep the board as is because of improvements she's seen over the last year.
"I think it's terrific," she said, telling the board, "I think every single one of you has brought a viewpoint we haven't seen in years."
Board member Edee Edwards said having five board members allows work to be spread around more, making the commitment less onerous. Appointed after Earl Holtz died in December, she cited her busy schedule for not running in the election.
In January, the Select Board postponed annual Town Meeting until May 3 to allow an accountant to finish up an official audit of the town’s finances for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Tuesday's voting will occur at the Halifax Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Edwards said the town opted for ballots over meeting in person due to concerns about COVID-19.
The proposed $1,634,459 fiscal year 2023 budget is about $7,000 less than the current budget. Edwards noted there were increases in the last two years.
Bob Teree of Halifax called for having a specified amount on articles for moving surpluses to reduce taxes. Article 3 on the ballot contains no figure.
Since no one is running for the Select Board or Cemetery Commission, the board expects to have to advertise the positions then make appointments. Write-in candidates need at least six votes and would have to accept the post.
Halifax School Board Chairman Homer "Chum" Sumner is running again for a three-year term on the School Board.
"I think the strength of the board right now is the ability to read the budget," he said. "Education for kids is important to me and has been for years and years. That's why I keep running."
An article for the school district seeks authority to establish a maintenance fund. Another asks to fill it with $50,000 from surpluses.
"Our boilers are getting older," Sumner said. "They're costing us more money every year."
Unsure when the boilers will stop working, Sumner said it makes sense to set up a reserve fund for eventual replacement. He noted the remaining $72,868 in surpluses is proposed to be used as revenue for future budgets.
The school district is now split from Readsboro's; the two had merged as Southern Valley Unified School District under the 2015 education law Act 46. Halifax's proposed FY23 school budget totals $2,152,350.
Informational meetings can be viewed by searching for Halifax Selectboard on YouTube.com.