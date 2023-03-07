HALIFAX — At annual Town Meeting, three residents received state resolutions and standing ovations for their many decades of public service.
State Rep. Tristan Roberts, D-Windham-6, read the documents from the Vermont Legislature honoring Wayne Courser, and Lewis and Laura Sumner for their commitment to the community.
Courser had been involved with the Halifax Fire Company for about 70 years. He also was part of the town road crew from 1957 to 1997, serving as road commissioner from 1959 to 1960 and 1966 to 1973.
"Although his contribution to the maintenance and enhancement of town roads was commendable," the resolution states, his "true passion was serving as a firefighter, and his colleagues elected him as assistant chief in 1961, and as chief in 1970, a position he held with pride and distinction until early 2023."
Courser's involvement with the fire company "extended beyond standard responsibilities, with his enthusiastic work as a contributor, leader, organizer and fundraiser, who even personally purchased a 1986 fire truck and donated it to the department," the resolution states. "His dependability is legendary, and his legacy as chief is one for others to emulate."
Courser thanked attendees for their applause.
"I want to say it's not just the fire chief," he said. "It's the members. The members do a lot. They're a good bunch of guys, and I'm proud of every one of them."
Laura and Lewis Sumner grew up locally, married in 1965 and have long been associated with the West Halifax Bible Church. Roberts commended their distinct dedication to the town, saying they truly embody the title "Mr. and Mrs. Halifax."
Laura is described in the resolution as "the dependable and knowledgeable Halifax Town Clerk" from 1967 to 2010. She oversaw "the daily operations of municipal government, ensuring democracy's vitality as the coordinator of elections' administration, safeguarding the municipal records and transitioning the town into the digital era."
For 58 years, Lewis volunteered with the Fire Company. Starting in 1963, with a brief hiatus from 2002 to 2005, he has served on the Select Board, according to the resolution.
On Tuesday, Lewis concluded nearly six decades of Select Board membership, "highlights of which include eight weather events involving FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency], and especially the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene," reads the resolution.
"I want to thank everybody for believing in me and voting me in for a number of years," Lewis said. "Coming down here, Laura said, 'You know, we've both been in town politics combined for over 100 years.' So I want to thank everybody."
Town budget
Voters increased the proposed road budget by $100,000, specifically for gravel. At an informational meeting last week, former Select Board member Mitchell Greene suggested the town would need the extra $100,000 to be allocated for gravel.
Voters passed over the article on implementing a 1 percent local option tax on rooms being rented in Halifax, determining they did not have enough information on the proposal. Roberts, who also serves on the Select Board, had brought forward the idea but had not been at the meeting until after the vote, as legislators visit different meetings on Town Meeting Day.
Voters used "objective consideration" to pass over the article on the tax. The measure, which requires a two-thirds vote but not a second, is not debatable.
Turnout for the annual meeting was deemed to be good. At one point, Lewis counted about 75 people in attendance.
Voters approved a $1.25 million budget for town and highway expenses, and a $20,000 salary for the treasurer.
Several residents told Roberts they opposed proposed legislation that might limit the number and kind of schools their children could attend after they graduate elementary school. Halifax has school choice.
Voters approved an approximately $2 million school budget and an allocation of $42,899 from a surplus to a reserve fund for maintenance. A motion to amend the budget by $75,000 to provide bonuses to school staff was withdrawn after some discussion.
Town Moderator Paul Blais noted voters cannot direct funds when they amend school budgets like they can for the town budget. Teacher contracts are negotiated, so "if you want to give the school more money, it's not going to go in that line item," said board Chairman Chum Sumner.
"You're opening a can of worms that wouldn't be fun to put back in," he added.
He noted the school budget decreased by about $70,000.
"It didn't happen by osmosis. It happened by a lot of hard work," Sumner said. He commended Karen Atwood, business manager at Windham Southwest Supervisory Union, who will be retiring, for her expertise and hard work over the years.
Voters supported raising $5,000 to match a grant from the state to remove ash trees from town rights of way and articles to help fund Whitingham Free Public Library, Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies, American Red Cross, Brattleboro Area Hospice, Deerfield Valley Community Partnership, Deerfield Valley Food Pantry, Green Up Vermont, Halifax Community Club, Halifax Fire Company, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, Senior Solutions, Southeastern Vermont Community Action, The Gathering Place, Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of Vermont and New Hampshire, Whitingham Fireman's Association, Windham County Disaster Animal Response Team, Wings Community Program, Youth Services and Women's Freedom Center.
They also approved establishment of the Audit Reserve Fund with $5,000; the Resurfacing Reserve Fund with $89,000, then added $300,000 as proposed by another article; the Bridge Reserve with about $59,995; the Cemetery Perpetual Care Reserve Fund with about $11,329, then added $18,691 as proposed by another article; the Reappraisal Reserve Fund with $5,000; the Building Maintenance Fund with about $7,806; and the Grant Reserve Fund with about $193,956.