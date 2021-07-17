HALIFAX — The Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Reed Hill Road Friday night at about 8 p.m. Police arrived on scene and observed a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into a tree. It was determined the vehicle failed to maneuver a turn in the roadway, losing control and rolling over, causing the collision.
The operator, Tanner Wincek, 19, from Halifax, and passenger, Destiny Hubbard, 19, from Halifax, were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The operator succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and is facing non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.