HALIFAX — Town Meeting is postponed until May 3 to allow an accountant to finish up an official audit of the town's finances for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
The Halifax Select Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to postpone the meeting. Bonnie Batchelder, of Batchelder Associates in Keene, N.H., said she has not found anything that might indicate town funds have been used inappropriately, though she said the town's reliance on QuickBooks makes it hard to keep track of revenues and expenses.
"It's very easy to miss a lot of steps that are necessary in tracking the transactions," Batchelder told the board.
The town report needs to be available to the public 10 days prior to Town Meeting. Batchelder she felt confident enough to present the numbers to the board so they could present them to the town, but because her official audit won't be done by then, they can't characterize the town's finances of having been audited.
"I can't bless these numbers until I'm done with the audit."
Batchelder also noted she has "a problem" with the town using one checking account for all of its transactions.
"Money is going back and forth between funds without all the proper entries," said Batchelder, which she said is "totally contrary to generally accepted accounting principles."
The result, she said, is that the town, despite what funds are designated for, is basically cashing everything out of its general fund.
Batchelder has been working with Patty Dow, the town clerk and treasurer to reconcile the accounts. They had to go through the QuickBooks and write everything down to reconcile how funds were used.
Batchelder said it took a lot of work "to unravel" the transactions and allocate everything to the correct funds. She also noted that she didn't conduct a "forensic" audit, looking for any transactions that might create legal problems for the town. Instead, she extracted a test sample of checks written but didn't find anything out of the ordinary.
"I will say because of having to pick apart the transactions in QuickBooks, I have had to look at quite a bit not normally done in an annual audit," she said, adding, "I feel good about the funds we set up and the fund balances we ended up with for 2020."
Now that the structure is in place, she said, 2021's audit should proceed relatively quickly.
The town could continue to use QuickBooks, she said, but it's not designed specifically for municipalities and requires extra work to make sure everything is categorized correctly.
And any money coming out of the general fund should be approved by the Select Board, said Batchelder, a step she is not sure the board has been taking.
She advised the board to consider establishing separate bank accounts for expenses related to equipment, reappraisal, capital projects, cemetery upkeep and reserve funds.
She recommended accounting software from the New England Municipal Resource Center.
The last outside audit was conducted in 2013. Until recently, the town had elected auditors. In 2021, town voters decided to eliminate the positions and authorize an annual audit by a certified public accounting firm.