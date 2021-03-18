HALIFAX -- After voters approved a measure to expand the Select Board from three to five members on annual Town Meeting Day earlier this month, a special election will be held May 25.
The 146-108 vote on March 2 will result in one new board member serving a one-year term and another with a two-year term.
At a meeting held remotely Tuesday, Town Clerk Patricia Dow said candidates will have a two-week period to submit consent forms to run after the board warns the openings. The deadline is April 19.
Paul Blais, a School Board member member who has been moderating Select Board meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, suggested the town could move from telephone conferencing to videoconferencing by sharing a Google Meet account with the school district. He said community members without technology could still call in.
Community members have expressed a desire to hold meetings via videoconference. In addition to seeing the board and other participants, documents can be shared on screens.
The board agreed to move forward with Google Meet.
Newly elected Select Board Vice Chairman Peter Silverberg said he received "enormous support" from the community in the elections. In his campaign, he called for improving public relations.
"I think there's some communication problems between the board and the townspeople," he said. "I think it causes misunderstanding and hurt feelings and sharp elbows."
He encouraged the board to warn a recurring agenda item on the subject. The other board members agreed.
Board member Brad Rafus said remote meetings have made it more convenient for people to be involved.