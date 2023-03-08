HALIFAX — Town Treasurer Patricia Dow won reelection Tuesday.
Dow received 144 votes to 45 for Bob Teree.
"I'm glad I won again," Dow, who also serves as Town Clerk, said Wednesday. "I love my jobs. Not ready to let them go. I always encourage people to run for all local offices. It was a great election."
In recent years, Teree has been critical of the town’s accounting practices and transparency. During a meet-the-candidates portion of an informational meeting last week, he said he could make improvements to the office.
Dow, treasurer since 2005, outlined plans to work with another staff member on a system for reporting town finances in a way that would make it easier for residents to understand.