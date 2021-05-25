HALIFAX -- Cara Cheyette and Tristan Roberts secured seats on the newly expanded five-member Select Board.
In Tuesday's special election, Cheyette won a one-year seat with 94 votes compared to 75 for Rhonda Ashcraft and 57 for Paul Blais.
"I’m grateful so many people turned out and gave me their vote of confidence in what was a very competitive race," Cheyette said. "My takeaway is that a lot of folks want to turn a new leaf. The challenge will be figuring out how to do justice to that desire while honoring the many aspects of town governance that have operated so well in the hands of the long standing members of the board. I look forward to figuring that out together as a newly constituted board."
Roberts won the two-year seat with 132 votes compared to 75 for Matt Stewart and nine for Ric Owen. Roberts thanked voters for turning out Tuesday.
"You make our town strong," he said. "Congratulations to Cara Cheyette, who really worked for this and put herself on the line. Thank you to the other candidates who ran — you showed our town that plenty of good people are willing to step up and contribute. We have a lot of work to do, and it’s going to take all of us."
Cheyette represented 42 residents -- including Roberts, Ashcraft and Peter Silverberg, who was elected in March -- in a lawsuit last year related to a board member rescinding a resignation following a land deal that fell through last year where the town was going to buy land from the board member. The suit was later dropped, with Cheyette citing costs and consequences related to living in a small community in an op-ed in the Commons.
In the op-ed, "our collective clarion call to action for Halifax voters" included running for office or supporting new candidates who "credibly commit to bringing accountability and transparency back to town governance." The group also called for being "open to fresh debate about having a five-person, rather than a three-person, board."
After a 146-108 vote by ballot for annual Town Meeting in March, residents approved increasing the size of the board. The idea had been discussed at previous annual town meetings and it was something residents unhappy with the board over the past year wanted to consider again.
In a Facebook post Tuesday announcing the special election results, Town Clerk Patricia Dow expressed gratitude for the community's participation.
"Thank you to everyone who came out and voted, thank you to all the ballot clerks and the counters," Dow wrote. "Without all of you, the election process would not happen."