20221117-EGG-RADDER-23.jpg

Students at Brattleboro Area Middle School participate in a program call “Eggs at Risk” which encourages them to avoid experimenting with illegal substances in or out of school. 

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Students from Brattleboro Area Middle School create vessels for an egg to be dropped in as part of a program call “Eggs at Risk” on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The program was put on by BAMS Student Leadership which focused on supporting students around not experimenting with illegal substances in or out of school.

Students from Brattleboro Area Middle School created vessels for eggs to be dropped in as part of a program called “Eggs at Risk." The recent program put on by BAMS Student Leadership focused on supporting students in their efforts to not experiment with illegal substances in or out of school.

PHOTOS: Eggs at Risk

1 of 23

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.