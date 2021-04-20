BRATTLEBORO — Students from Hinsdale Middle High School have been heading back out into the field to get real-world experience as part of the Extended Learning Opportunities. Adien Leary, a senior at the school, has been getting a taste of the culinary field while working at Delightfully Delicious Cafe.
ELO is a program that allows students to get academic credits for activities outside of school.
“I have been working here this year and last, and COVID-19 pandemic ended it a little short last year,” said Leary. “I want to get job experience in the culinary field.”
Leary said he wants to be a chef, but really enjoys all aspects of the restaurant business. Laura Sage, the owner of Delightfully Delicious Cafe, said it has been a real joy to have him helping out.
“He came in because he wants to learn the business from the ground up,” said Sage. “We started him in the dining room to wait tables and take orders. He has mastered all that and we have graduated him to back in the kitchen so he can learn the grill.”
She said it’s been especially helpful having Leary around during the era of COVID-19 and limited staffing.