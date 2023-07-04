WILMINGTON — A New York man was driving the tractor trailer truck that crashed into Harriman Reservoir on Monday.
The Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to a report of the vehicle in the water with a male occupant with injuries at about 8:40 a.m. Monday. The incident occurred along Route 9 West and Oxbow Loop.
Police said they learned during their investigation that David Miller, 53, of Esperance, N.Y., was driving the 2020 Mack Truck and towing an empty 53-foot box refrigerated trailer.
"The truck traveled off of the travel portion of Vermont Route 9 for approximately 300 feet, crossing over Oxbow Loop and proceeded off a 20-foot drop, coming to rest in Harriman Reservoir," police said in a news release.
During the collision, the Mack Truck or tractor disconnected from the box trailer. The tractor sunk in the reservoir, ending up submerged under about 20 feet of water, according to the news release.
Police said Miller was able to exit the vehicle on his own and swim to the shoreline, where he held onto a tree. He was rescued out of the water by High Country Marina staff and personnel from Deerfield Valley Rescue, and the Wilmington Fire and Wilmington Police departments.
Miller was transported by Deerfield Valley Rescue to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and later transported to Albany Medical Center where he was evaluated for his multiple injuries, according to the news release.
Vermont Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement responded to help police in investigating the collision. The Dover Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department, Vermont State Hazmat Team and Brattleboro Fire Department Hazmat responded to control the diesel and motor oil that leaked into the Harriman Reservoir.
Police said the box trailer was empty and floating on the reservoir before it was hoisted from the water by DJ’s Towing. The Wilmington Police boat and divers from the Wilmington Police Department and Walpole Fire Department entered the water to locate the submerged tractor and to assist with rigging to remove it from the water.
Route 9 West was reduced to one line of traffic for about 30 minutes when towing services took place. All recovery operations were completed by about 5 p.m. Monday.
Police said the collision is still under investigation.