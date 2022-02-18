BRATTLEBORO — Tonight's 100th anniversary celebration of the Harris Hill Ski Jump and the Brattleboro Outing Club has been canceled due to the unseasonably warm weather.
"We are postponing our birthday celebration tonight so we can focus our efforts on snowmaking in preparation for this weekend‘s competitions," said Melissa Gullotti, spokeswoman for the event. "We have successfully dealt with mother nature‘s challenges over these past 100 years and we will do it again this weekend."
Opening ceremonies have been rescheduled to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Fireworks are set for 6:30 p.m., also on Saturday.
Jason Evans, who is in charge of making snow on the hill, said he will start up the machines today around 4 p.m.
"We will make snow through the night and work on the hill and have it ready," said Evans. "We are blowing it on the hill where we need it and raking it out as we can."
Dave Twombly, president of the Outing Club, said he was disappointed tonight's celebration has to be canceled, but he hopes they are able to schedule something on Saturday or Sunday.
Gullotti said the Whetstone Station, Harris Hill's beer tent sponsor, will host a party from 6 to 8 p.m. in its parking lot in downtown Brattleboro to celebrate the 100th anniversary.
HH Hunski, which Whetstone brewed up especially for the anniversary, will be available.