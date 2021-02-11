BRATTLEBORO — Although Harris Hill Ski Jump was canceled this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are still keeping it on everyone’s mind as the event will celebrate its centennial next year.
At a news conference held remotely Thursday, they announced a yearlong project aimed at marking the big milestone.
“With the additional downtime we have thanks to COVID, we have launched the Harris Hill Story Project,” said Peter “Fish” Case, event co-host who described coming to the contest “faithfully” since the 1980s.
Case said stories about the jump from the last 100 years will be shared via a YouTube channel. It can be found by searching Harris Hill Ski Jump.
The first video posted on YouTube features an interview with Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, who talked about what it’s like to be a jumper and have participated in the local competition.
“We connected via Zoom,” Case said. When Edwards attended Harris Hill, “he was jumping so many mountains — big mountains, little hills — just trying to keep his chops to make another Olympic game.”
Case said organizers will look to partner with Brattleboro Community Television to share the storytelling content coming out this year.
Melissa Gullotti, who handles public relations for the event, said this is the time of the year when the competition would be held. Because of COVID-19, organizers decided to postpone out of concern for people’s safety.
Gullotti said the jump is the only Olympic-sized one in New England and “most likely the only one situated in the middle of a field.”
“Every year, I get goosebumps when I’m here,” Peter Graves, event co-host, said in a video shown during the conference in which he is standing at the bottom of the jump. “This is historically one of the oldest tournaments in the world.”
During the conference, Graves said athletes from all over the world have won awards at the event. He called Fred Harris, the Brattleboro native who built the jump in 1922, “one of the fundamental people who were involved in the promotion of American skiing.”
Harris Hill doesn’t get the same turnout as the Olympics, Graves said, “but we have a passionate crowd.” He said cow bells used to cheer on athletes and the smell of smoke from a bonfire also make the event special. Growing up in Bennington, he recalled how his family went every year.
Liz Richards said it’s a lot of fun to serve on the event’s all-volunteer organizing committee. She’s mostly involved in fundraising and securing sponsorships.
“Believe me, it’s an easy event to raise money for,” she said. “Everyone is happy. Everyone has a great time.”
Richards called the event “very iconic” for Vermont. She said she hopes it will keep going for many more years.
“For sure, it really is a great tradition,” Gullotti said. “We’re so excited about the 100th.”
She said details of next year’s contest slated for the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19 are still being worked out and “lots of ideas are kicking around.”
Richards said there could be events leading up to the competition but that will depend on the number of volunteers, funds, time and possibly weather. She looks at the Friday before the contest as a day to potentially do something special, as athletes don’t usually come in until Wednesday or Thursday.
A special poster is being commissioned for the centennial. And the possibility of a parade and fireworks is being floated.
“We have to have a birthday cake,” Richards said. “Hopefully we can get something out in printed material, something of a keepsake.”
She said a new trophy is being designed by Harris’ daughter, Sandy Harris, since the last one was retired last year.
“This is her little baby,” Richards said. “That will be exciting to see.”