BRATTLEBORO — Wendy Harrison, known for her work with municipalities and advocacy for public transportation, joined the Vermont state Senate race.
"Using lessons learned in my decades of local government experience, I want to work to address the challenges facing Vermonters," she said on her campaign website wendy4windhamvt.org. "In collaboration with those most personally impacted, I am committed to identifying barriers and creating solutions that empower individuals and benefit us all."
Harrison has served in an elected position before. For eight years, she was on the Jupiter Town Council in Florida.
"I understand what it's like to be an elected official," she said. "I just appreciate Vermont, and this state has a huge impact on what municipalities can do. I think my municipal experience can be extremely helpful."
Harrison moved to Brattleboro in 2015 when her husband Peter Elwell started as town manager for the town. Elwell, who retired at the end of last year, grew up in Brattleboro, where his father also served as town manager.
Harrison's first local job title was director of development and community relations at Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. She then became director of community and partner relations at Retreat Farm, where she established relationships with other organizations and helped brainstorm different uses for the property.
Harrison had been involved in finalizing the Act 250 permit application to the state for Retreat Farm's master plan, marking her first time approaching such a process from the mind of a developer. Having been on a project review committee at Windham Regional Commission, she was familiar with looking at projects from the side of the government.
That experience will bring value to discussions about Act 250 reform, Harrison said, "because you don't know it until you actually go through it."
From 2018 to 2020, Harrison was municipal manager for Bellows Falls and Rockingham. She described the split as "a mutual situation."
"They voted not to renew my contract and then we had some conversations and I left a couple of weeks early," she said. "I'm very glad I had the opportunity and I served in that position. It was a tremendous learning experience for me both in regards to Vermont's laws, because every state is different on how municipalities operate, and to get to know the community in Bellows Falls and Rockingham."
Harrison touted achieving with the Rockingham Select Board the first tax reduction in town in at least 12 years in 2019. She also fondly recounted a process with the Vermont Council of Rural Development in which the community came out and discussed its strengths then identified goals.
"It was very heartening to see the passion and the love for the community from its residents," she said. "That was really wonderful. And we talked about economic development and potential, and a lot of new residents spoke up about why they had chosen to move to Bellows Falls. That was again great to hear. There was a lot of energy. I mean you can see it there now, the downtown is thriving."
COVID-19 arrived right before Harrison left the position. She said she stayed on a bit longer to assist with the initial response.
Municipalities faced and continue to deal with big challenges due to the virus, Harrison noted. Not only are they responsible for the health of local citizens but also their employees, she said.
"I really commend municipal employees," she said. "It's like the medical personnel, the school personnel — there are certain jobs that have to be done and they had to be done during COVID."
After leaving the post, Harrison served as interim CEO at New England Center for Circus Arts. She said she learned a lot about the "fantastic organization" and nonprofits in general.
For nine months starting in November 2020, Harrison was interim town administrator in Vernon. She was involved in re-establishing the fire department after a tumultuous time. The project "went well," she said, describing how it involved now-Fire Chief Alex Dunklee and "a really good committee."
Harrison managed the search for the new administrator and participated in creating a request for proposals for the reuse of the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant being decommissioned.
"We also had a few emergencies," she said. "We had to replace some heating and HVAC, which was interesting. Now, the state is actually going to have funding for municipalities in that situation, which is good, so that municipalities can afford to renovate and replace with environmentally sound technologies instead of using fossil fuels."
Right after Vernon, Harrison served as interim city manager in Winooski for six months. She helped implement voting for non-citizens, which is only allowed in Winooski and Montpelier for now.
"That was a great experience because we did a lot of outreach to find those voters and get them registered and also introduce them to the voting system here," she said, explaining how non-citizens can only vote in local elections and on local issues. "The folks in Winooski are very creative and I was impressed by their diligence and energy and just doing their hardest to reach potential voters where they were."
Harrison said she's committed to inclusive processes, which she described on her website as "more complete, more complicated, often more lengthy, and ultimately worth the extra effort because they are more fair and result in better, longer lasting solutions. Not only is the specific program or project improved, but the relationship-strengthening makes future collaboration possible and more effective."
Early in her career, Harrison was assistant to the finance director in Philadelphia. Then in Florida, she was recycling coordinator and solid waste director for Martin County, and the assistant village manager for Tequesta. She also chaired a board representing bus riders in Palm Beach County.
Locally, Harrison served on the Southeast Vermont Transit board. Her term ended in September but she's "still very much an advocate for transit because it checks all the boxes," she said, as it helps with climate change, access to education and jobs, social connections and health.
"[G]ood transit solves real problems and creates real opportunities," her website states. "Since moving to Vermont, I’ve seen how the compact development pattern works well for main service areas with the rural areas served differently."
Currently, Harrison chairs the Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies Board. In the past few months, the board has discussed refugee resettlement, which she said she supports, and the challenges of a local housing shortage, which she noted involves several factors.
Child care and parental leave also are important issues for her.
"My highest priority is actions that can solve multiple problems," she said. "For example, some transportation projects and some housing efforts can help with family concerns. And if they're done in an inclusive way, they can provide a positive experience for folks with their government so the next time something comes up, the person knows how to get help. They have more agency to solve problems."
Harrison will be running in the August primary as a Democrat, facing off against Nader Hashim of Dummerston and Wichie Artu of Athens. Also running for the two vacant Senate seats for the Windham District are Rick Morton of Brattleboro, chairman of the Windham County Republican Committee, Rick Kenyon of Brattleboro, a Republican, and Brattleboro Select Board member Tim Wessel, an independent.
The two Senate seats are being vacated by Sen. Jeanette White, who is stepping down from elected office, and Sen. Becca Balint, who is running for Vermont's congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch, who is now running for U.S. Senate to replace the retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Harrison said she has met with the party leadership in Windham County.
"As appointed manager, I wasn't involved in politics," she said, having been a Democrat for decades. "So this part is recent for me in Vermont. But I like that this area is compact enough that I plan to engage with people as much on an individual level as I can. I plan to walk door to door, have events in person, because I believe person to person communication is the best and I very much want to know what the concerns are of our residents."
Harrison is planning to host a meet-and-greet event at the Common from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.