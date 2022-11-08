WINDHAM COUNTY — The Vermont Senate will welcome two new members to represent Windham County, Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim.
"It was a well fought campaign by all," Harrison said. "I do appreciate the opponents for defining the boundaries and representing an important part of the electorate."
At midnight Wednesday, unofficial results on the Vermont Secretary of State's Office showed Harrison had 9,959 votes or 20.65 percent of the share and Hashim had 9,083 votes or 18.83 percent of the share. Harrison, who worked as a municipal manager in communities, and Hashim, a former State Police Trooper who is now reading the law to become an attorney, campaigned together as Democrats in Tuesday's race for the two Windham County Senate seats vacated when Jeanette White retired and Becca Balint ran successfully for U.S. Congress.
Tim Wessel, an Independent from Brattleboro, was coming in third place. Brattleboro Republicans Rick Morton and Rick Kenyon respectively placed fourth and fifth. Mark Coester, an independent from Westminster, was last.
Harrison said she will serve not only those who voted for her but those who opted for someone else or did not vote at all. She thanked her family, especially her husband and former Brattleboro town manager Peter Elwell, her daughter who created her campaign website and her daughter's partner who designed the graphics. She also expressed gratitude to friends in the community who helped her.
During the campaign, Harrison went to each of the 19 towns in the county. She said she has "a great appreciation for how different towns are from each other."
"I think it's important for us to all know that they are intentionally different from each other and will stay individual, and the state needs to treat them as individuals," she said.
Hashim said "it feels great" to be elected but acknowledged how "there's still a ton of work that's in front of us."
"While I'm extremely excited, I know there are still families out there who are working two or three jobs to make ends meet," he said, noting also the need to address climate change and opioid addiction. "The work really is just getting started."
Hashim said he looks forward to staying in contact with local communities to make sure state policies are helping as many people as possible. He encouraged people to reach out to him at naderhashimvt@gmail.com.
"I want to thank my opponents who made sure that they asked hard questions and helped in the process to make sure people were really paying attention and listening to all the different perspectives," he said.
Morton said he's glad he ran for Senate.
"The results are not totally unexpected but I think we laid a foundation for future growth, and we want to do that," he said of the Windham County Republican Party. "We will be back."
Speaking as chairman of the county party committee, Morton said, "I think we had a good slate of candidates. We did better with the number of active candidates than I've ever seen."
Morton has been chairman of the committee for about eight years. He said he's proud of the people who ran for office and he's encouraged by them.
Wessel, who serves on the Brattleboro Select Board, declined to comment until results were official.