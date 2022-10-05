VERNON — The Governor Hunt House & Community Center opened its doors last Saturday for a Harvest Festival featuring music, food, art, crafts, vendors, games and more.
The event also included tours of the historic house, along with information about its restoration and development as a community center for the town. The nonprofit Friends of Vernon Center, Inc. received the Governor Hunt House complex as a donation from Entergy Corp. in 2019, and has been working to develop the property into a community center. Recently, dendrochronology research determined that the house is likely one of the two or three oldest buildings in Vermont.