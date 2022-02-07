DUMMERSTON — Former state Rep. Nader Hashim, D-Windham 4, announced Monday he hopes to return to the Statehouse, but this time to the Senate.
Hashim, 33, is seeking one of the Democratic nominations for Windham County's two Senate seats.
He said the issues of housing, work force development and climate change resiliency would be his top priorities, with an emphasis of utilizing federal COVID relief funding to strengthen Vermont in the long term. He expects to spend the next several months talking with and listening to Windham County residents to learn their concerns.
He said his proudest accomplishment from his two years of working in the Statehouse was protecting reproductive freedom.
Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, the president pro tempore of the Senate, is leaving the Vermont Senate to run for the state's lone congressional seat, which is currently held by Rep. Peter Welch, D. The other Windham County incumbent, longtime Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, said Monday she'll make her decision later in the legislative session.
To date, only one other candidate, Tim Wessel of Brattleboro and a member of the local Select Board, has announced his intention of running as an independent.
Hashim, who served one term in the Vermont House, said the financial issues that prompted his decision not to run for reelection to the House, have largely been resolved, clearing the way for him to run for the Senate. He said COVID-19 also played a role in his earlier decision to leave politics.
Hashim is currently assistant director of Bright Leadership Institute, a statewide organization working to encourage people of color and diverse sexual orientation to run for office. He compared the group to Emerge, the statewide group that has worked to encourage more women to run for office.
He said while the final tally isn't in, Bright Leadership may have a dozen candidates running for office in Vermont in 2022.
When he was elected to the Vermont House, Hashim, in addition to the distinction of being the first active-duty Vermont State Police trooper elected to the legislature, was one of the few candidates of color, and he is currently a vice president of the Windham County NAACP. His parents are both immigrants; his father is from Sudan and his mother from Iran.
Hashim said the two House members currently representing the Windham 4 district — Rep. Michael Mrowicki and Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun — are doing a fine job and he didn't want to challenge them.
He said a run for the Senate is a good fit for his experience as a former state police trooper, where he said he worked in virtually every town in the county. Hashim worked for the Vermont State Police for eight years as a trooper based in Windham County, handling everything from drug overdoses to domestic violence calls.
He said that experience gave him a profound understanding of the issues facing Windham County families.
He cited housing and workforce development as the two more important issues, and he is determined to make both issues more affordable for county residents.
When Hashim left the Vermont State Police in large part because of his elective office, he started "reading" for the law. Vermont is one of a handful of states that allows people to work for a local law firm — in this case Chadwick and Spensley LLC, where Hashim is working as a paralegal and investigator, in addition to studying for the law — rather than attend a three-year law school. Hashim said he has about a year and a half of work left before he can take the bar exam.
Hashim is hosting a virtual Zoom get-together this Thursday at 6 p.m. for people interested in his candidacy. "I want to meet and greet and reconnect with my supporters," he said.
He said people should email naderhashim.vt@gmail.com to register. He plans to have a formal kick-off of his campaign in May.