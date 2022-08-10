BRATTLEBORO — Former Windham 4 state Rep. Nader Hashim and former Rockingham Town Manager Wendy Harrison won the Democratic nominations Tuesday in the race for Windham County's two Senate seats.
With results from the Associated Press, Hashim had 5,522 votes, with Harrison in second place with 4,925 votes. The third challenger, Wichie Artu, received 3,089 votes.
On the Republican side, only 63 votes separated the three candidates, with Mark Coester in first place with 664 votes, in second place was Richard Kenyon with 638 votes, and Richard Morton with 601 votes.
Hashim, who works for a Brattleboro law firm and is studying the law, said his campaign would go forward.
"I'll say that I'm excited and grateful for the significant support. The campaign is going to continue working hard going into November, and we look forward to collaborating with Wendy Harrison," he said via email Wednesday morning.
"I want to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to Wichie Artu for VT Senate for putting his name in the hat to run for office. It is not easy to run, but he put together an amazing and energetic campaign that brought so many voices together. Although I will not be working with him in the Senate, I do look forward to continuing our joint efforts as vice presidents of the Windham NAACP. Wichie, thank you for everything you do, especially for our BIPOC/LGBTQ+ community members," Nader wrote in social media.
"I also want to extend my congratulations to Wendy Harrison. I look forward to collaborating and putting together our efforts so we can represent Windham County," he added.
Morton, who is chairman of the Windham Republican Committee, said he hadn't decided whether to seek a recount, given the close margin.
"We have a county GOP meeting tonight. We will discuss this at that time," he said via email Wednesday.
All the candidates are seeking to replace longtime senators Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, and Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, who both stepped down. Balint, a Brattleboro resident and president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, won the Democratic primary Tuesday night for the U.S. House.
This story will be updated.