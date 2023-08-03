SWANZEY, N.H. — Meeting the needs of small communities across the country can be a challenge for a senator from New England. But Maggie Hassan, former governor of the Granite State and in her second term in the U.S. Senate, said working with colleagues makes it possible.
"You always have to start with reminding colleagues from larger states that our small communities have small budgets and the devastation you see from severe weather can completely overwhelm a community, even if they planned well and even if they are good at budgeting," she said, during a tour of rain damage in Swanzey, which saw about $1 million in damage when nearly five inches of rain fell over the course of just a few hours on July 9. "The good news is, there are a lot of us who have small towns in our states and understand this."
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July. Purchase local photos online.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., talks with children at a summer camp at Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., talks with members of the Swanzey, N.H., Fire Department on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, about the damage done to the area during the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., views photos of the damage while talking to members of the Swanzey, N.H., Fire Department on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., visits Richardson Park in Swanzey, N.H., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as she checks out the damage around Swanzey Lake from the storms in July.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Hassan also said it's really important that the formula the federal government uses to determine who qualifies for aid doesn't favor major disasters over smaller disasters, such as flooding in New Hampshire and its neighboring state of Vermont.
"Other towns in New Hampshire, it's been a couple of hundred thousand dollars, but that's a really big number for small towns," she said. "We always have to try to impress on people that this can have a major impact even when it doesn't seem to be a lot of money by federal standards."
Hassan said just as it's important to help communities recover from natural disasters, it's maybe even more important to help them prepare to prevent the next one.
"We have made progress in giving [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] more flexibility around investing in resilience and mitigation, so a bigger culvert in certain areas, understanding what kind of water volume we're going to see in extreme weather events," she said. "We've still got some work to do and still have work to do in funding resiliency efforts before and after a natural disaster hits."
Hassan said these efforts are succeeding because senators from smaller states are working together to achieve positive results for their constituents.
"I am very happy to be able to work with my neighbors in Vermont," she said. "They've been hit particularly hard with these last set of storms. What we often do together is try to make sure that disaster relief formulas work for small towns in small states just as well as they work for the large places. Senators Sanders and Welch are great advocates for that."