Ariana Wunderle and Keegan Illingworth, seniors at Bellows Falls Union High School in Westminster, talk to Tuckerman Wunderle, from Terrigenous Landscape Architecture during the Career Fair at the high school.
Tiffany Tobin, a teacher at Bellows Falls Union High School in Westminster, and Isabel Perry, a junior at the school, look at various booths during the Career Fair at the school on June 3.
Kristopher Radder — Vermont News & Media
Kristopher Radder — Vermont News & Media
WESTMINSTER — Close to two dozen area employers filled Holland Gymnasium on Friday morning, hoping to interest Bellows Falls Union High School students in what they do.
Some took a direct approach, with an appeal-to-the-stomach, by setting out fresh cider doughnuts and candy to attract the students to hear about the good pay and benefits at Long Falls Paperboard in Brattleboro.
Josh Crowther at Long River said the starting pay is $19.28 an hour, and there is unlimited overtime. "We're looking for another 20 people," he said.
The students who flocked to the Cota & Cota table often had a personal connection — their parents worked there. But Williams said the student recruits often tell her, "'We want to work with our hands,'" she said.
Not a farm in the traditional sense, Hubbard is a research and development firm for the poultry business, developing chicken. They don't sell eggs, they don't sell chicken, Hill said; they sell genetics.
Hubbard said the firm currently has 120 employees and would like to hire 55 to 60 new employees. Starting pay is $16 an hour, with hiring bonuses, for full and summer workers.