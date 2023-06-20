Kindergarten teacher April Putman drops a cup of water onto a student, Aubree O'Rourke during a game of Drip, Drip, Drop as part of the Saxtons River Elementary School Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth graders from Saxtons River Elementary get some air while jumping in a bounce house during the school's Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth graders from Saxtons River Elementary get some air while jumping in a bounce house during the school's Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fourth graders from Saxtons River Elementary get some air while jumping in a bounce house during the school's Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kindergarten teacher April Putman drops a cup of water onto a student, Aubree O'Rourke during a game of Drip, Drip, Drop as part of the Saxtons River Elementary School Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students from Saxtons River Elementary School enjoy their Field Day on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.