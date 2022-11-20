WEST DOVER — It's beginning to look a lot like ski season.
Mount Snow in West Dover, along with Okemo Mountain Resort, Stowe Mountain Resort and Killington Ski Resort, are now welcoming guests for the 2022/2023 season after the weather has cooperated long enough to make snow.
"It's great," Brian Suhadolc, general manager at Mount Snow, said at the summit Sunday on opening day before taking a run. "It's great to have people back on the mountain doing what they love to do and for us to be part of it. Our employees are really engaged today. I think the experience is going to show."
Suhadolc said all the people he talked with at the resort Sunday were "having the time of their life right now."
"It's hard to beat it," he said.
Mount Snow doesn't have a firm date for when the two new high-speed chairlifts, on Sundance and Sunbrook, will open just yet. Suhadolc said snowmaking equipment will be moved toward those faces as crews prepare for the new lifts to open.
Construction is still underway. On Sunday, guests could see chairs had been installed on the Sundance lift and lift was spinning. Suhadolc said the Sunbrook lift "will come online" next.
"It's really exciting," he said.
Okemo and Stowe opened Saturday. They are owned by Vail Resorts, the same parent company as Mount Snow.
Killlington opened Thursday for passholders then Friday to the general public, kicking off what the resort called "the longest season in the East."
"Killington’s star snowmaking team has spent the last couple days blanketing the North Ridge in a coat of white, and thanks to their hard work we'll be skiing and snowboarding on Rime and Reason," the resort said in an email announcing its opening.
Stratton Mountain Resort and Bromley Mountain are planning to open Friday. Magic Mountain in Londondeery is anticipated to kick off the season in mid-December.