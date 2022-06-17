BRATTLEBORO — One of Corwin Silas “Corky” Elwell’s favorite keepsakes was a copy of Desiderata, a poem by Max Ehrmann, which Elwell kept hanging on his wall, said his daughter, Christine Elwell Garrett, during a memorial service on Friday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.
“To me it exemplifies the way that he chose to live, both in his personal life and in his professional life,” she said.
“Go placidly amid the noise and haste and remember what peace there may be in silence as far as possible without surrender,” read Garrett. “Be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly. And listen to others.”
Elwell, 94, died June 4 after a brief illness. He was born in Bennington on Sept. 28, 1927, graduating from Bennington High School in 1945. He served two years in the U.S. Army before attending Middlebury College, graduating in 1950. It was there he met Frances “Babs” Bostelmann, whom he married and with whom he had four children. She died in 1993 and Elwell remarried in 1995 to Betty Lolatte, who had three children of her own.
“A life well lived is a precious gift of a hope and strength and grace,” said Cathleen Ann Elwell Piantadosi, reading from another poem whose author is unknown. “From someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad. With smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed in good times shared and laughter throughout the years.”
Elwell lived 90 of his years in Vermont, where he was the manager for Bethel and Essex and then Brattleboro from 1960 to 1989. He was a co-founder of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the Windham Regional Commission, and the Brattleboro Housing Authority. He was the vice president of the International City/County Management Association, which, in 1988, presented him with its Mark E. Keane Award, essentially naming him as the “Most Valuable Player” of city managers worldwide that year.
“He was often smiling, if you remember,” said Mary Lindquist, rector of the church. “And that was a smile of met remembrance and confidence and hope. ... He was a person of deep hope ... hope and confidence, even after his own deep losses and griefs.”
“Most people have two sets of grandparents,” read Elwell’s stepson, Richard “Bud” Lolatte, from a letter from Sarah, Lolatte’s daughter. “But I’m fortunate to have three. Corky was my bonus grandfather and I couldn’t have asked for a better one. He was unequivocally the best man I’ve ever met. Through our special bond, he not only helped shape me as a person, but without his guidance, love and support, I would not be the person I am today.”
His son, Peter Elwell, returned to Brattleboro from Florida after many years away to serve as the town manager from 2014 to 2021.
“Corwin Silas Elwell,” Elwell said about his father, “lived a life of service to others, to his country, to his profession, to his state, to his family, and to Brattleboro. ... He was a nurturing role model for four children, three stepchildren, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many others beyond our family.”
Elwell noted that his father grew up in Bennington during the Depression and World War II.
“The shared hardship of these experiences significantly impacted his worldview and the personal choices he made in living his life,” said Elwell. “But there was joy in his childhood too. Fishing with his dad on Lake Somerset, playing with his friends and siblings, both just for fun, and on the Bennington High School Basketball team. He excelled academically and participated in student government.”
Elwell credited Bennington lawyer Leonard Morrison with mentoring his father and helping him grow as a human being.
“Without Leonard Morrison dad wouldn’t be the person we all knew him to be,” said Elwell. “My sisters and I wouldn’t be here. Brattleboro wouldn’t be the same.”
Elwell said Morrison gave his father the support he couldn’t find at home, especially when he chose to attend Middlebury College, completely transforming his life.
“That was a message that he shared over and over again powerfully with all of us, about the ways in which we touch each other’s lives, both within a family and beyond it,” said Elwell.
Morrison was a former reporter for the Banner and a part owner of the Bennington Bookshop. During World War II he penned a column, “Letters From Home,” about those fighting in the war.
“[Corky] provided a steady, quiet guiding hand in the [Brattleboro] community as it changed in important and enduring ways from the traditional early 1960s, through the tumultuous late 60s and early 70s to a thriving, increasingly diverse and culturally rich community in the 1980s,” continued Elwell. “He was proud of his work but not boastful. Although the spotlight often shined on him, he was not a spotlight seeker. His emphasis was always on the community and on the task at hand.”
When Elwell returned to Brattleboro in 2014 to take over the job his father had held for nearly 30 years, they lived together for four months.
“What a blessing it was to have that special time together as roommates, a most unexpected and wonderful experience for both of us,” he said.
Four months before his dad died, Elwell and his wife escorted him on a train trip to Chicago, down to New Orleans and up to Washington, D.C., before returning to Brattleboro.
“You might think that he’d have been tired at that point,” said Elwell. “Maybe done with adventures for a while. Nope. When the Celtics completed their first round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in this year’s NBA Playoffs dad asked me ‘Do you think we can go to one of the Bucs games?’ He had a sense of urgency in his voice that gave me pause. This 94-year-old-man in failing health said next, ‘We should really go see them now because they might not make the playoffs next year.’”
Corky Elwell died three weeks later.
“Corky Elwell gave us all a great example of a life well lived,” said his son. “He showed us the positive impact one person can make. In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, ‘He lived well laughed often and loved much.’ He gained the respect of intelligent adults and the love of children. He filled his niche and accomplished his task. He left the world better than he found it. He looked for the best in others and he gave the best he had. We’re grateful to that for the difference he made in our lives and in our community. Thank you dad, and farewell.”