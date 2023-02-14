BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls Police Department and other police agencies said goodbye to a fellow officer Monday as Caesar, a police K9, gave his final breath.
Caesar had been battling cancer for almost two years; he died surrounded by his friends, family and handler, Detective Sgt. Mario Checchi. Members of the Police Department, Windham County Sheriff’s Department, Walpole, N.H., Police Department and Charleston, N.H., Police Department helped escort Caesar from Checci's home in Walpole to a veterinarian in Charlestown.
In September 2013, the Vermont State Police Canine Association donated the 1-year-old Belgian Malinois to the Bellows Falls Police Department, so it could pursue its own K9 program.
It was a lifelong dream for Checchi, who describes himself as a dog lover. Growing up, Checchi idolized his uncle, who worked as a K9 handler for a New York police department, and he envisioned himself doing similar work someday.
In 2014, it became a reality, when Checchi met Caesar for the first time. They went through six months of training at the Vermont Canine Academy to get certified as a team and then attended another six-month course to become certified trackers.
Since then, Caesar's career has been nothing short of impressive. In 2015, Caesar helped seize 15,000 counterfeit $100 bills, which was the largest counterfeit investigation in New England at the time. Then in 2017, Checchi and Caesar won an award for seizing the most drugs in the state.
Over the years, Caesar assisted with the seizure of over 15,000 bags of heroin and more than $75,000 in forfeited money, and has been deployed on about 400 to 500 searches, including tracking of criminals on the run.
"He does not false alert," Checchi said. Once Caesar signals, police can get a search warrant.
In a previous article about the K9 team in the Reformer in 2017, Checchi spoke of his love for Caesar. "I really couldn't ask for a better partner,” Checchi said at the time. "He's good at sensing when you're having a bad day. He's very excited to do his job."
Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis said that Caesar brought a lot of happiness to the department.
“He was an enormous help to it, not just for the law enforcement things,” said Bemis. “He was just our dog. ... He brought happiness to everybody that worked with him.”
Bemis added that the department was not planning on getting another dog in the immediate future, as it would be too hard to replace him.
"Caesar was good at being a member of this team. He was all our dog," Bemis said.