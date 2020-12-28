A timeline of headlines from the pages of the Brattleboro Reformer over the past year:
January
Jan. 6: Retreat, state at odds over funding
Jan. 9: Union, Retreat entangled in labor dispute
Jan. 16: $7.5 million offered for Hermitage assets
Jan. 21: Payroll problems continue at WNESU
Jan. 29: WNESU hires consultant to review payroll
Jan. 30: Union letter slams Retreat
Jan. 31: Outlet Center sold for $990K at auction
February
Feb. 3: Union hits Rockingham, Bellows Falls with unfair labor charge over health insurance
Feb. 5: Bellows Falls PD under probe
Feb. 11: Bellows Falls police officer cleared by AG
Feb. 12: WNESU to hire special auditor for payroll issues
Feb. 13: Questions remain for BF police
Feb. 18: Officials call for ‘pupil weighting’ reform
Feb. 22: Missing payroll data raises ‘red flags’ at WNESU
Feb. 29: Vermont preps for possible coronavirus outbreak
March
March 6: State preps for potential coronavirus infections
March 9: First COVID case in Vermont reported in Burlington
March 10: Coronavirus concerns close schools
March 10: First COVID-19 case in southern Vermont prompts area closures, extra caution
March 11: Emergency operations center to be activated
March 12: Pupil weighting system comes under fire
March 12: Agencies push on with COVID-19 mitigation efforts
March 12: Health officials urge caution, offer help
March 14: Hospitals respond to virus emergency
March 14: Legislature closes amid COVID-19 concerns
March 16: Vermont schools to close (initially until April 6)
March 16: Town takes coronavirus precautions
March 17: State limits gatherings, closes bars, restaurants
March 19: Town Meeting canceled due to concerns over coronavirus
March 21: Member group wins Hermitage auction with $8 million bid
March 21: State offers relief for businesses
March 23: Clients move to motels as shelter closes
March 24: Vermont reports three more virus deaths (5 total)
March 25: Vermont governor’s order: ‘Stay home, stay safe’
March 26: Gov. Scott steps up fight as cases rise
March 26: Former BF dispatcher sues police department, chief
March 27: Schools will remain closed for in-person classes (for remainder of school year)
March 30: New site opens as COVID-19 testing expands
March 30: Locals worry about nonresidential influx
March 31: Gov. Scott issues travel order
March 31: Students fed despite shutdown
April
April 2: Retreat limits inpatients to Vermonters only
April 3: Childcare found for those on the frontline
April 4: State now recommending face masks in public
April 6: Community mourns loss of ‘local legend’ (Cleon Boyd died of COVID on April 3)
April 7: Stroll parade canceled, events ‘reimagined’
April 7: Virtual teaching proves a challenge
April 8: Chroma, Omega take center stage in virus testing
April 8: Gov. Scott requests federal aid
April 9: Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign
April 10: Dairy farmers facing market turmoil
April 11: Pandemic shows need for internet access
April 13: Valley grieves for Leon (Leon Boyd died of COVID six days after his twin brother)
April 16: COVID-19 cases appear to plateau
April 16: Pandemic delays Village Meeting
April 17: Harrison resigns early, criticizes Rockingham/Bellows Falls boards
April 18: Governor loosens business restrictions
April 20: State partnership to expand rural public WiFi access
April 21: State works on benefit backlog
April 23: Vermont businesses worry despite federal aid
April 23: Retreat gets pandemic related funding
April 25: Loan program gives lifeline to small businesses
April 25: Scott pushes next step for loosening business restrictions
April 27: Town prepared for partial reopening
April 30: Vermont to expand testing, contact tracing efforts
May
May 2: Business restrictions loosen further
May 4: Distilling gets in the mix with hand sanitizer
May 5: Pandemic sees growth in compost sales
May 5: Gov. Scott loosens health care restrictions
May 7: Scott announces easing of social restrictions
May 8: Police reach out to communities
May 9: Scott further opens Vermont
May 12: Vermont plans for retail reopening
May 12: Marlboro alumni call for pause on Emerson merger
May 14: Scott pushes masks, but no mandate
May 16: Vermont COVID growth rate lowest in US
May 18: Parks open for residents, non-residents
May 19: Scott worries about hospitality industry
May 20: Main Street Arts announces hiatus
May 21: Wilmington approves mask order
May 23: Churches, eateries given limited green light
May 28: Brattleboro mask requirement gets ‘mixed review’
May 30: Windham County primary races to begin
May 30: Home haircuts come to an end
June
June 1: Police brutality condemned in large downtown protest (reaction to George Floyd death)
June 2: Scott: Group to address racial disparities
June 3: Local youth rally against police brutality
June 4: Scott rebukes Trump’s handling of race relations
June 5: Retreat employees protest firing of union leaders
June 6: State relaxes dining, travel restrictions
June 6: Employment lawsuit filed against Retreat
June 8: Peaceful protest by 300 fills Bellows Falls Square
June 8: Westminster holds ‘lawn’ meeting, passes budget
June 9: Scott prepares to let some games begin
June 10: State police discipline records may become public
June 11: Scott: Schools will return this fall
June 12: West River district budget fails
June 13: Retreat, state offer plan for sustainability
June 13: Lawmakers hear testimony on police reform
June 16: Retreat employees picket
June 17: Trustees queried about K-9 dismissal
June 18: Brattleboro budget adopted without defunding police
June 18: Nursing homes can arrange outdoor visits
June 19: Brattleboro police chief pledges to ‘do better’
June 24: Police reform bill OK’d by all in Vermont Senate
June 24: Health Department investigates Windham County COVID cluster
June 26: Schools seek support in trying times
June 29: MAGA rally draws counter-protesters
June 29: Nonprofit readies plan for Marlboro campus
June 30: Officials ‘feel good’ about pandemic approach
June 30: Bridge rehab detailed in recent meeting
July
July 2: Second budget vote secures support in West River District
July 3: Claims of past abuse surface at Kurn Hattin
July 3: Small businesses face the most challenges
July 6: Windham Southeast District commits to racial equity action plan
July 7: Town, police commit to greater equity
July 8: State unveils plan to open colleges
July 10: Police review process begins in earnest
July 11: State to spend $25 million in COVID relief housing aid
July 13: Vermont Supreme Court upholds Act 46
July 14: Ballot requests soar with vote-by-mail plan
July 15: New cases could stem from out-of-state travel
July 15: Anonymous claims roil Marlboro sale
July 17: Hazard pay program thanks essential workers
July 18: Bellows Falls tax rate drops
July 21: AG’s office OK with Marlboro College plans
July 22: Marlboro has ‘difficult and messy’ conversation with Degrees of Freedom
July 23: Anti-BLM graffiti shows up around county
July 24: Marlboro College campus sale final
July 25: Masks become mandatory in Vermont
July 28: Wardsboro Library staff resigns over reopening plans
July 30: Representative Town Meeting goes remote
August
Aug. 1: Scott gives retailers more room
Aug. 3: Everyone Eats looks out for all
Aug. 5: Rockingham School Board chair resigns after schedule vote
Aug. 5: Schools set for mix of remote, in-person learning
Aug. 5: Vermont hazard pay program opens
Aug. 6: Bigotry infiltrates board meeting
Aug. 6: Bellows Falls recycling coordinator resigns in protest
Aug. 8: Phil Scott facing primary challengers
Aug. 8: Democrats take aim at Scott
Aug. 11: Halifax sued over handling of resignation
Aug. 12: Brattleboro sets absentee ballot record
Aug. 13: Windham voters pick state representatives in primary
Aug. 15: Vermont to face revenue shortfalls
Aug. 17: Relocated families give school enrollment a bump
Aug. 21: Real estate sales provide economic hope
Aug. 22: Scott unveils ‘Buy Local’ stimulus plans.
Aug. 25: Little League playoffs canceled after COVID-19 found
September
Sept. 2: Communities rally against racism
Sept. 2: Bemis sworn in as police chief; some trustees upset
Sept. 3: Town board tackles tenant protections
Sept. 4: Bridge funding, COVID-19 aid in sight for colleges
Sept. 5: More federal money for K-12 schools
Sept. 5: Disinfectant systems coming to school buses
Sept. 7: Putney manager apologies for ‘All Lives Matter’ posting
Sept. 8: Coalition tracks impact of COVID-19 on child care
Sept. 9: Students back in school
Sept. 11: Putney pledges to confront racism
Sept. 11: House OKs budget on second reading
Sept. 12: Brattleboro police chief announces retirement
Sept. 14: Brattleboro successfully hosts virtual Town Meeting
Sept. 16: Fauci hails Vermont virus response
Sept. 16: House, Senate agree on legal sale, taxation of canabis
Sept. 17: Brattleboro Select Board accepts safety review proposal
Sept. 18: House overrides Scott’s veto on climate bill
Sept. 18: Cannabis compromise passes Senate
Sept. 19: Senate passes its version of FY21 budget
Sept. 22: Vernon Fire Dept. suspected, town admin quits
Sept. 22: Kurn Hattin gives up treatment license
Sept. 23: Marijuana tax, sale regulation get green light
Sept. 23: Games can begin for interscholastic fall sports
Sept. 23: State Senate passes climate bill into law
Sept. 25: Brattleboro cuts bigger checks for human services
Sept. 25: House passes criminal justice reform package
Sept. 26: Legislature passes $7.15B budget, adjourns
Sept. 28: Putney mural meant to unite community against racism
Sept. 29: Air system projects planned for West River Valley schools
Sept. 30: Scott urges Vermont to stay cautious
October
Oct. 2: Plan outlined for new safety committee
Oct. 3: Twin Valley seeks lower lead levels in water
Oct. 3: COVID cases traces to golf tournament
Oct. 6: Farm outbreak causes state’s biggest 1-day jump since June
Oct. 7: Governor decries politics of wearing masks
Oct. 7: Overcoming twists and turns leads to Perserverance Skatepark
Oct. 8: Security deposit proposal moves forward
Oct. 8: Pot sales become law without Scott’s signature
Oct. 8: Rockingham, Bellows Falls hire new manager
Oct. 9: Scott allows use of force bill to become law
Oct. 10: Scott addresses threats to fellow governor
Oct. 12: Readsboro Central addresses lead issues
Oct. 14: Sheriff probes Black Lives Matter mural damage
Oct.14: Nursing homes get indoor visit guidance
Oct. 14: Ventilation work underway at Leland & Gray
Oct. 15: Governors call for power grid reform
Oct. 16: Vermont sets new record in early voting
Oct. 17: Ice rink COVID-19 outbreak cases up to 18
Oct. 19: College enrollment down amid pandemic
Oct. 20: Outbreak linked to hockey rink grows to 30 cases
Oct. 20: $8.7 million renovation of former garage to begin in Bellows Falls
Oct. 21: State offers more relief to businesses
Oct. 21: Space constraints delay students’ return to Bellows Falls Middle School
Oct. 22: State board tables Kurn Hattin review
Oct. 23: Stroll suspends operations, cuts jobs
Oct. 23: BDCC drops biomass project
Oct. 24: Retreat to cut programs, announces layoffs
Oct. 24: State outlines virus vaccine rollout plan
Oct. 26: Mocha Joes staff pickets over wages, service
Oct. 28: COVID case counts on the rise in Vermont
Oct. 30: Mocha Joes fires baristas after picketing
Oct. 31: State officials say lack of compliance led to COVID spread
Oct. 31: Coronavirus reported at Westminster school, day care
November
Nov. 2: BDCC pivots to pandemic help
Nov. 3: Election day arrives
Nov 4: Historic turnout for election
Nov. 4: State sets guidelines on winter sports, skiing
Nov. 5: Region helps Gray win, gave Zuckerman a bright spot
Nov. 5: White, Balint successfully defend Senate seats
Nov. 5: Presidential race still undecided as Trump’s path narrows
Nov. 6: Legislative council reallocating CARES funds
Nov. 6: Rally calls to protect election results
Nov. 6: Vernon selects Dunklee to rebuilt fire department
Nov. 7: Governor discourages holiday travel
Nov. 7: Gov. Scott upbraids Trump: ‘Every vote should count’
Nov. 7: Westminster set to reopen in-person school
Nov. 9: State urges vigilance as COVID cases increase
Nov. 10: Marlboro junior high, 3 staffers in quarantine
Nov. 10: Hinsdale to switch to remote learning after positive test
Nov. 11: Travel map suspended, quarantine required
Nov. 11: Voter turnout shatters previous record by 13.9 percent
Nov. 12: Brattleboro/Hinsdale bridge project clears final hurdle
Nov. 14: State closes bars, prohibits gatherings
Nov. 16: WNESU teachers file labor complaint
Nov. 18: Governor defends COVID restrictions
Nov. 18: Restaurants prepare for a different kind of winter
Nov. 19: Brattleboro backs state’s energy goals
Nov. 19: Baston resigns from Brattleboro Retreat
Nov. 20: Amtrak station on track for rebuild
Nov. 20: Security deposit cap talks return
Nov. 21: Gov: ‘Very concerning growth’ of virus cases
Nov. 21: State tax revenue beats projections, but officials remain wary
Nov. 24: Balint helps make history as Senate leadership shifts
Nov. 26: Help wanted at revived Hermitage Club
Nov. 30: Mount Snow opens with safety at forefront
December
Dec. 1: School return policy gets incomplete grade
Dec. 1: Shop local campaigns take on deeper meaning
Dec. 3: Education property tax could rise 9%
Dec. 4: BUHS reports COVID cases
Dec. 4: State police probes threats against Secretary of State Office
Dec. 5: COVID-19 showing up at more schools
Dec. 5: Mental health experts warn of COVID fatigue
Dec. 5: No-questions COVID testing at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Dec. 7: Emily Long elected House Majority Leader
Dec. 8: Lifeline for local businesses set to expire
Dec. 9: Vermont prepares for virus vaccines
Dec. 9: State police academy in quarantine
Dec. 9: Nuclear panel disavows stance on waste storage
Dec. 11: Vermont labor head frustrated as benefits cliff looms
Dec. 11: Idea for Route 9 bike lane finds support
Dec. 12: Patience, compliance urged during vaccine wait
Dec. 12: Scott critical of Texas lawsuit
Dec. 15: Green Street School goes remote due to virus
Dec. 15: Hermitage reopens with lots of firsts
Dec. 17: Brattleboro OKs security deposit cap
Dec. 17: Windham County rolls out vaccine
Dec. 19: Vermont virus numbers leveling but still high
Dec. 19: Amtrak site plan gets local approval
Dec. 21: Groundworks’ new facility nears completion
Dec. 23: Scott loosens gathering guidance for holiday
Dec. 24: Brattleboro to get cannabis vote in March
Dec. 28: End in sight for West River HVAC work