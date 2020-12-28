Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

A timeline of headlines from the pages of the Brattleboro Reformer over the past year:

January

Jan. 6: Retreat, state at odds over funding

Jan. 9: Union, Retreat entangled in labor dispute

Jan. 16: $7.5 million offered for Hermitage assets

Jan. 21: Payroll problems continue at WNESU

Jan. 29: WNESU hires consultant to review payroll

Jan. 30: Union letter slams Retreat

Jan. 31: Outlet Center sold for $990K at auction

February

Feb. 3: Union hits Rockingham, Bellows Falls with unfair labor charge over health insurance

Feb. 5: Bellows Falls PD under probe

Feb. 11: Bellows Falls police officer cleared by AG

Feb. 12: WNESU to hire special auditor for payroll issues

Feb. 13: Questions remain for BF police

Feb. 18: Officials call for ‘pupil weighting’ reform

Feb. 22: Missing payroll data raises ‘red flags’ at WNESU

Feb. 29: Vermont preps for possible coronavirus outbreak

March

March 6: State preps for potential coronavirus infections

March 9: First COVID case in Vermont reported in Burlington

March 10: Coronavirus concerns close schools

March 10: First COVID-19 case in southern Vermont prompts area closures, extra caution

March 11: Emergency operations center to be activated

March 12: Pupil weighting system comes under fire

March 12: Agencies push on with COVID-19 mitigation efforts

March 12: Health officials urge caution, offer help

March 14: Hospitals respond to virus emergency

March 14: Legislature closes amid COVID-19 concerns

March 16: Vermont schools to close (initially until April 6)

March 16: Town takes coronavirus precautions

March 17: State limits gatherings, closes bars, restaurants

March 19: Town Meeting canceled due to concerns over coronavirus

March 21: Member group wins Hermitage auction with $8 million bid

March 21: State offers relief for businesses

March 23: Clients move to motels as shelter closes

March 24: Vermont reports three more virus deaths (5 total)

March 25: Vermont governor’s order: ‘Stay home, stay safe’

March 26: Gov. Scott steps up fight as cases rise

March 26: Former BF dispatcher sues police department, chief

March 27: Schools will remain closed for in-person classes (for remainder of school year)

March 30: New site opens as COVID-19 testing expands

March 30: Locals worry about nonresidential influx

March 31: Gov. Scott issues travel order

March 31: Students fed despite shutdown

April

April 2: Retreat limits inpatients to Vermonters only

April 3: Childcare found for those on the frontline

April 4: State now recommending face masks in public

April 6: Community mourns loss of ‘local legend’ (Cleon Boyd died of COVID on April 3)

April 7: Stroll parade canceled, events ‘reimagined’

April 7: Virtual teaching proves a challenge

April 8: Chroma, Omega take center stage in virus testing

April 8: Gov. Scott requests federal aid

April 9: Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign

April 10: Dairy farmers facing market turmoil

April 11: Pandemic shows need for internet access

April 13: Valley grieves for Leon (Leon Boyd died of COVID six days after his twin brother)

April 16: COVID-19 cases appear to plateau

April 16: Pandemic delays Village Meeting

April 17: Harrison resigns early, criticizes Rockingham/Bellows Falls boards

April 18: Governor loosens business restrictions

April 20: State partnership to expand rural public WiFi access

April 21: State works on benefit backlog

April 23: Vermont businesses worry despite federal aid

April 23: Retreat gets pandemic related funding

April 25: Loan program gives lifeline to small businesses

April 25: Scott pushes next step for loosening business restrictions

April 27: Town prepared for partial reopening

April 30: Vermont to expand testing, contact tracing efforts

May

May 2: Business restrictions loosen further

May 4: Distilling gets in the mix with hand sanitizer

May 5: Pandemic sees growth in compost sales

May 5: Gov. Scott loosens health care restrictions

May 7: Scott announces easing of social restrictions

May 8: Police reach out to communities

May 9: Scott further opens Vermont

May 12: Vermont plans for retail reopening

May 12: Marlboro alumni call for pause on Emerson merger

May 14: Scott pushes masks, but no mandate

May 16: Vermont COVID growth rate lowest in US

May 18: Parks open for residents, non-residents

May 19: Scott worries about hospitality industry

May 20: Main Street Arts announces hiatus

May 21: Wilmington approves mask order

May 23: Churches, eateries given limited green light

May 28: Brattleboro mask requirement gets ‘mixed review’

May 30: Windham County primary races to begin

May 30: Home haircuts come to an end

June

June 1: Police brutality condemned in large downtown protest (reaction to George Floyd death)

June 2: Scott: Group to address racial disparities

June 3: Local youth rally against police brutality

June 4: Scott rebukes Trump’s handling of race relations

June 5: Retreat employees protest firing of union leaders

June 6: State relaxes dining, travel restrictions

June 6: Employment lawsuit filed against Retreat

June 8: Peaceful protest by 300 fills Bellows Falls Square

June 8: Westminster holds ‘lawn’ meeting, passes budget

June 9: Scott prepares to let some games begin

June 10: State police discipline records may become public

June 11: Scott: Schools will return this fall

June 12: West River district budget fails

June 13: Retreat, state offer plan for sustainability

June 13: Lawmakers hear testimony on police reform

June 16: Retreat employees picket

June 17: Trustees queried about K-9 dismissal

June 18: Brattleboro budget adopted without defunding police

June 18: Nursing homes can arrange outdoor visits

June 19: Brattleboro police chief pledges to ‘do better’

June 24: Police reform bill OK’d by all in Vermont Senate

June 24: Health Department investigates Windham County COVID cluster

June 26: Schools seek support in trying times

June 29: MAGA rally draws counter-protesters

June 29: Nonprofit readies plan for Marlboro campus

June 30: Officials ‘feel good’ about pandemic approach

June 30: Bridge rehab detailed in recent meeting

July

July 2: Second budget vote secures support in West River District

July 3: Claims of past abuse surface at Kurn Hattin

July 3: Small businesses face the most challenges

July 6: Windham Southeast District commits to racial equity action plan

July 7: Town, police commit to greater equity

July 8: State unveils plan to open colleges

July 10: Police review process begins in earnest

July 11: State to spend $25 million in COVID relief housing aid

July 13: Vermont Supreme Court upholds Act 46

July 14: Ballot requests soar with vote-by-mail plan

July 15: New cases could stem from out-of-state travel

July 15: Anonymous claims roil Marlboro sale

July 17: Hazard pay program thanks essential workers

July 18: Bellows Falls tax rate drops

July 21: AG’s office OK with Marlboro College plans

July 22: Marlboro has ‘difficult and messy’ conversation with Degrees of Freedom

July 23: Anti-BLM graffiti shows up around county

July 24: Marlboro College campus sale final

July 25: Masks become mandatory in Vermont

July 28: Wardsboro Library staff resigns over reopening plans

July 30: Representative Town Meeting goes remote

August

Aug. 1: Scott gives retailers more room

Aug. 3: Everyone Eats looks out for all

Aug. 5: Rockingham School Board chair resigns after schedule vote

Aug. 5: Schools set for mix of remote, in-person learning

Aug. 5: Vermont hazard pay program opens

Aug. 6: Bigotry infiltrates board meeting

Aug. 6: Bellows Falls recycling coordinator resigns in protest

Aug. 8: Phil Scott facing primary challengers

Aug. 8: Democrats take aim at Scott

Aug. 11: Halifax sued over handling of resignation

Aug. 12: Brattleboro sets absentee ballot record

Aug. 13: Windham voters pick state representatives in primary

Aug. 15: Vermont to face revenue shortfalls

Aug. 17: Relocated families give school enrollment a bump

Aug. 21: Real estate sales provide economic hope

Aug. 22: Scott unveils ‘Buy Local’ stimulus plans.

Aug. 25: Little League playoffs canceled after COVID-19 found

September

Sept. 2: Communities rally against racism

Sept. 2: Bemis sworn in as police chief; some trustees upset

Sept. 3: Town board tackles tenant protections

Sept. 4: Bridge funding, COVID-19 aid in sight for colleges

Sept. 5: More federal money for K-12 schools

Sept. 5: Disinfectant systems coming to school buses

Sept. 7: Putney manager apologies for ‘All Lives Matter’ posting

Sept. 8: Coalition tracks impact of COVID-19 on child care

Sept. 9: Students back in school

Sept. 11: Putney pledges to confront racism

Sept. 11: House OKs budget on second reading

Sept. 12: Brattleboro police chief announces retirement

Sept. 14: Brattleboro successfully hosts virtual Town Meeting

Sept. 16: Fauci hails Vermont virus response

Sept. 16: House, Senate agree on legal sale, taxation of canabis

Sept. 17: Brattleboro Select Board accepts safety review proposal

Sept. 18: House overrides Scott’s veto on climate bill

Sept. 18: Cannabis compromise passes Senate

Sept. 19: Senate passes its version of FY21 budget

Sept. 22: Vernon Fire Dept. suspected, town admin quits

Sept. 22: Kurn Hattin gives up treatment license

Sept. 23: Marijuana tax, sale regulation get green light

Sept. 23: Games can begin for interscholastic fall sports

Sept. 23: State Senate passes climate bill into law

Sept. 25: Brattleboro cuts bigger checks for human services

Sept. 25: House passes criminal justice reform package

Sept. 26: Legislature passes $7.15B budget, adjourns

Sept. 28: Putney mural meant to unite community against racism

Sept. 29: Air system projects planned for West River Valley schools

Sept. 30: Scott urges Vermont to stay cautious

October

Oct. 2: Plan outlined for new safety committee

Oct. 3: Twin Valley seeks lower lead levels in water

Oct. 3: COVID cases traces to golf tournament

Oct. 6: Farm outbreak causes state’s biggest 1-day jump since June

Oct. 7: Governor decries politics of wearing masks

Oct. 7: Overcoming twists and turns leads to Perserverance Skatepark

Oct. 8: Security deposit proposal moves forward

Oct. 8: Pot sales become law without Scott’s signature

Oct. 8: Rockingham, Bellows Falls hire new manager

Oct. 9: Scott allows use of force bill to become law

Oct. 10: Scott addresses threats to fellow governor

Oct. 12: Readsboro Central addresses lead issues

Oct. 14: Sheriff probes Black Lives Matter mural damage

Oct.14: Nursing homes get indoor visit guidance

Oct. 14: Ventilation work underway at Leland & Gray

Oct. 15: Governors call for power grid reform

Oct. 16: Vermont sets new record in early voting

Oct. 17: Ice rink COVID-19 outbreak cases up to 18

Oct. 19: College enrollment down amid pandemic

Oct. 20: Outbreak linked to hockey rink grows to 30 cases

Oct. 20: $8.7 million renovation of former garage to begin in Bellows Falls

Oct. 21: State offers more relief to businesses

Oct. 21: Space constraints delay students’ return to Bellows Falls Middle School

Oct. 22: State board tables Kurn Hattin review

Oct. 23: Stroll suspends operations, cuts jobs

Oct. 23: BDCC drops biomass project

Oct. 24: Retreat to cut programs, announces layoffs

Oct. 24: State outlines virus vaccine rollout plan

Oct. 26: Mocha Joes staff pickets over wages, service

Oct. 28: COVID case counts on the rise in Vermont

Oct. 30: Mocha Joes fires baristas after picketing

Oct. 31: State officials say lack of compliance led to COVID spread

Oct. 31: Coronavirus reported at Westminster school, day care

November

Nov. 2: BDCC pivots to pandemic help

Nov. 3: Election day arrives

Nov 4: Historic turnout for election

Nov. 4: State sets guidelines on winter sports, skiing

Nov. 5: Region helps Gray win, gave Zuckerman a bright spot

Nov. 5: White, Balint successfully defend Senate seats

Nov. 5: Presidential race still undecided as Trump’s path narrows

Nov. 6: Legislative council reallocating CARES funds

Nov. 6: Rally calls to protect election results

Nov. 6: Vernon selects Dunklee to rebuilt fire department

Nov. 7: Governor discourages holiday travel

Nov. 7: Gov. Scott upbraids Trump: ‘Every vote should count’

Nov. 7: Westminster set to reopen in-person school

Nov. 9: State urges vigilance as COVID cases increase

Nov. 10: Marlboro junior high, 3 staffers in quarantine

Nov. 10: Hinsdale to switch to remote learning after positive test

Nov. 11: Travel map suspended, quarantine required

Nov. 11: Voter turnout shatters previous record by 13.9 percent

Nov. 12: Brattleboro/Hinsdale bridge project clears final hurdle

Nov. 14: State closes bars, prohibits gatherings

Nov. 16: WNESU teachers file labor complaint

Nov. 18: Governor defends COVID restrictions

Nov. 18: Restaurants prepare for a different kind of winter

Nov. 19: Brattleboro backs state’s energy goals

Nov. 19: Baston resigns from Brattleboro Retreat

Nov. 20: Amtrak station on track for rebuild

Nov. 20: Security deposit cap talks return

Nov. 21: Gov: ‘Very concerning growth’ of virus cases

Nov. 21: State tax revenue beats projections, but officials remain wary

Nov. 24: Balint helps make history as Senate leadership shifts

Nov. 26: Help wanted at revived Hermitage Club

Nov. 30: Mount Snow opens with safety at forefront

December

Dec. 1: School return policy gets incomplete grade

Dec. 1: Shop local campaigns take on deeper meaning

Dec. 3: Education property tax could rise 9%

Dec. 4: BUHS reports COVID cases

Dec. 4: State police probes threats against Secretary of State Office

Dec. 5: COVID-19 showing up at more schools

Dec. 5: Mental health experts warn of COVID fatigue

Dec. 5: No-questions COVID testing at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

Dec. 7: Emily Long elected House Majority Leader

Dec. 8: Lifeline for local businesses set to expire

Dec. 9: Vermont prepares for virus vaccines

Dec. 9: State police academy in quarantine

Dec. 9: Nuclear panel disavows stance on waste storage

Dec. 11: Vermont labor head frustrated as benefits cliff looms

Dec. 11: Idea for Route 9 bike lane finds support

Dec. 12: Patience, compliance urged during vaccine wait

Dec. 12: Scott critical of Texas lawsuit

Dec. 15: Green Street School goes remote due to virus

Dec. 15: Hermitage reopens with lots of firsts

Dec. 17: Brattleboro OKs security deposit cap

Dec. 17: Windham County rolls out vaccine

Dec. 19: Vermont virus numbers leveling but still high

Dec. 19: Amtrak site plan gets local approval

Dec. 21: Groundworks’ new facility nears completion

Dec. 23: Scott loosens gathering guidance for holiday

Dec. 24: Brattleboro to get cannabis vote in March

Dec. 28: End in sight for West River HVAC work

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.