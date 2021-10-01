ARLINGTON — Springfield Medical Care System, which serves patients in Windham, Windsor and portions of Bennington counties, was one of 11 Vermont Community Health Centers to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan.
SMCS received more than $800,000 in ARPA funding.
The Battenkill Valley Health Center in Arlington received nearly $400,000 in funding.
The funding, totaling more than $6.9 million just for Vermont, was announced by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Its goal is to support major health care construction and renovation projects, including COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccination infrastructure projects. These awards are particularly important because while federal funding for health center construction and renovation is typically extremely limited, it is critically necessary to ensuring community health center facilities can keep pace with the needs of patients and demand for services.
“I am proud that, here in Vermont, we have the highest per-capita use of community health centers in the country. Today, over 171,000 Vermonters rely on health centers for their care because they know they will get high quality health care regardless of their ability to pay. Our health centers are doing incredible work, and it’s no exaggeration to say that this construction and renovation funding will help Vermont’s health centers continue to provide quality care, respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and prepare for future public health crises,” Sanders said in a statement.
Federally qualified health centers offer primary, mental, and dental care, as well as substance use disorder treatment and affordable prescription drugs, serving nearly one-in-three Vermonters each year. Vermont’s health centers will use this federal funding to construct new facilities, renovate and expand existing facilities, and purchase equipment — including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers to store vaccines — to enhance the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health challenges.
“Vermont Health Centers serve as the primary care and public health backbone for 30 percent of Vermonters. With this essential supplemental funding, Health Centers are able to increase their COVID-19 response by assuring Vermonters have access to needed comprehensive medical, mental health, and dental care. The Health Centers are exceedingly grateful to Senator Sanders for his leadership as a long-term stalwart voice bringing critical resources to every corner in Vermont for those most in need,” said Tess Kuenning, the President and CEO of the Bi-State Primary Care Association.
For a map of the FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements award recipients, visit: https://bphc.hrsa.gov/program-opportunities/american-rescue-plan/arp-capital-improvements/fy21-awards.